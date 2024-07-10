PSL side Richards Bay announced a major new R100 million sponsorship deal with energy company group Phakwe Group

The side stayed in Mzansi's top flight by winning the PSL Playoffs and are looking to make an impact next season

Fans welcomed the news via social media as they believe the money can help the club improve on their 15th PSL finish last season

Natal side Richards Bay FC have made their intentions known by landing a new R100 million sponsorship deal with energy company Phakwe Group.

The Natal Rich Boys, who won the PSL playoffs, will hope the investment can help them improve their performances from last season when they finished 15th.

Richards Bay announced a new sponsorship deal

Chairman Jomo Biyela speaks about the club's new sponsorship deal in the video below:

Speaking to the media via their Twitter (X) account, club chairman Jomo BIyela said the side will invest the money into the club while they are set to keep goalkeeper Salim Magoola in Natal.

Biyela said:

"R20 million will be given over three seasons, while R40 million will go to our facilities like the gym and our village."

The club has signed five new players, including former Kaizer Chiefs player Siyethemba Sithebe, in preparation for next season.

Richards Bay fans are excited

Fans of the Natal side took to social media to show their excitement for the club's new sponsorship deal.

Sifiso Luvuno praised the club:

"Well done, chairman and the entire management, for getting a sponsorship, now let's compete for a better position."

Sabelo Hlongwane wants to upgrade his wardrobe:

"Where can I get this lovely jersey?"

Ntuthuko Mthethwa is happy for the club:

"Well done, boys."

Bafana Ndumiso is a fan:

“Halala Natal Richboys.”

Mbhoni Erasmus loved the news:

"It's good to see teams getting sponsors to compete."

