Zambian star Justin Shonga passed away in Zambia after a short illness on Sunday, 30 June 2024

The 27-year-old played for Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City before signing a temporary deal with Saudi Arabia side Najran

Local fans took to social media to share condolences following the unexpected loss of the Zambia international striker

Zambia striker Justin Shonga tragically passed away at the age of 27. Image: shonga_12_justin

Source: Instagram

The local football world is in shock after 27-year-old Zambian forward Justin Shonga passed away from a short illness on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

Shonga played for Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United before signing a temporary deal for Saudi Arabian side Najran in 2024.

Justin Shonga passed away

Pirates announced Shonga's passing in the tweet below:

Pirates took to Twitter to share their condolences after Shonga sadly became the second player to pass away this year following the tragic death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs in April.

"☠️ @orlandopirates is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, Justin Shonga. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace #JustinShonga ️"

The Zambian international striker, who scored 16 goals in 33 appearances for his country, passed away at the Sikanze Military Hospital after a short battle with illness.

Fans mourn Shonga

Local netizens, still mourning the loss of Mzansi boxing legend Dingaan Thobela, took to social media to share their heartfelt sadness after Shonga's death.

Greevis Fumbelo is sad:

"Sad development."

Grammer Kalota shared their condolences:

"Rest in peace."

Oluzza Ollies is heartbroken:

"My heart is broken."

Tabo Sundowns Ngangqu will miss Shonga:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Mandla Gwaji could not believe the news:

"This is really sad news. I didn't sleep last night."

