PSL side Orlando Pirates’ new kit for next season has excited their loyal supporters, who cannot wait to get their hands on the latest design.

The Soweto club will officially release its kit on Monday, 22 July 2024, and is considering a bid for Chippa United star Stanley Nwabali.

Orlando Pirates unveil their new look

Pirates announced their new kit on their Twitter (X) profile:

Pirates revealed their new look via their Twitter(X) profile and the club knows that Thabang Monare will not be wearing the latest kit after he signed for Sekhukhune United.

The club posted:

“Bhakaniya! You saw it, You Talked about it, You loved it. Yes, It is!”

The new gear will see Pirates, who finished second in the PSL last season, play in a solid black sweater with red trim running down the shoulders and the side of the kit.

Fans loved the new kit

Pirates supporters took to social media to show their love for the new kit as they believe the new look can inspire the team to success next season.

Fhatuwani Mufamadi made a suggestion:

“Can the away kit be white, please?”

Ntate Matlhaku Wa-Motswana likes the new look:

“We look so dangerous.”

Phumla Gugu Khumalo backs Pirates:

“I smell a treble.”

Josemar Barbosa Ventura is a fan:

“Wow, this is great.”

Ma Vi Sho is running to the shops:

“Will definitely buy this one.”

