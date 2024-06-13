Stanley Nwabali will cost R35 million as Chippa United refuse to let go of their prized asset for cheap

The Nigerian shot-stopper is open to leaving Chippa and has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Fans took to social media to say Chippa should cash in on the player, while some say the 28-year-old should stay

According to the club's executive director, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, clubs will have to fork out R35 million to acquire Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Chippa.

The Chippa shot-stopper said he wants a new club amid interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and is also eyeing a move overseas.

Chippa named Nwabali's price in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Mzinzi said the club would only listen to serious offers for Nwabali, while Chiefs previously stated they were priced out of a move.

Mzinzi said:

"Stanley is our player, though we are looking for good offers because he has served the club very well, but we won't rush into anything."

Fans say Nwabali will be a good purchase

Local football fans took to social media to say clubs will not regret buying Nwabali, while some believe the 28-year-old is at the right place.

Khosa Albert says Chippa is looking for money:

"Chippa Mpengesi just wants to cash on him!!"

Louis Nama gave Nwabalis some suggestions:

"He should go overseas or maybe switch to Chiefs."

Matakanye Robert Matak'z says Chippa must cash out:

"Sell him."

Matimba Tirah says Nwabali will be good at Pirates:

"He will be a good goalkeeper for Pirates."

Cmah Audi says Nwabali must stay at Chippa:

"He is right for Chippa."

