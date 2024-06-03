Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali wants to move away from Chippa United in the upcoming transfer window

The Nigerian shot-stopper feels he has earned a move to a European club or a bigger club in Mzansi

Fans took to social media to say the goalkeeper is desperate for a move, while some fans have pleaded for a switch to Kaizer Chiefs

Stanely Nwabali targets a move away from Chippa United. Image: NwabaliBobo

Source: Twitter

Shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali feels he has earned a move away from Chippa United and has picked a move to a top PSL club or a move overseas.

The Chippa star, priced out of a move to Kaizer Chiefs, felt he had done well this season and is looking for a new club.

Stanley Nwabali puts himself on the market

Nwabali speaks about moving away from Chippa in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Nwabali said he is aiming for a new club while he is busy preparing to face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, in Finidi George's debut match as Nigeria's head coach.

Nwabali said:

"The transfer window is going to open soon, but for me, I wish to take a step [forward| I don't know if it will be South Africa or Europe. Football is business; if the chairman says this is the highest bidder, I will go for it. I don't have a specific club like Chiefs, Pirates, or Sundowns."

Fans say Nwabali is desperate

Local football lovers took to social media to say Nwabali is desperate to leave Chippa, while some have picked Chiefs as his ideal destination.

Samuel Motsai says overseas might be best:

"I just wish Chiefs would not sign this guy. Now that the Afcon hype is gone, he is desperate for a move. He must go overseas and try his luck."

Cal-Martin Mavume is a fan:

"I like him, though, and I feel like he can do better."

Collins Colie says Nwabali is desperate:

"Sounds like he's desperate for teams to be interested in him."

Tsita Marope wants Nwabali at Chiefs:

"They must swap him with useless Bvuma."

Bonang Motjamela made a plea:

"Chiefs, please buy that guy."

Nigeria will miss star striker for Bafana clash

As reported by Briefly News, Nigerian coach Finidi George will be without the services of injured star striker Victor Osihmen.

The Napoli striker will miss the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News