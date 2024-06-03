Bafana forward Elias Mokwena said he is open to leaving Sekhukhune United, but it depends on the club's chairman

The striker has been targeted by Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns after impressing for Sekhukhune

Fans took to social media to back Mokwana to make a move away from the side that finished fourth in the PSL

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sekhukhune United striker Elias Mokwana has attracted interest from the PSL's top clubs. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

In-demand striker Elias Mokwana said he dreams of playing overseas amid interest from the PSL's top clubs.

The Sekhukhune United star, a target for Kaizer Chiefs, has scored four goals this season while also scoring for Bafana.

Elias Mokwana names his dream destination

Mokwana speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mokwena said he will be open to playing for a PSL giant while still dreaming of playing overseas.

Mokwana said:

"I've always dreamed of playing abroad; it will depend on the chairman because I'm still contracted to Sekhukhune United, so they are the ones to decide; the chairman is like a father figure to me."

Fans back Mokwana

Local football fans took to social media to praise Mokwana, while many felt Orlando Pirates would be a better fit over the Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Siya Tōxic Mpanza is a fan:

"I've always wanted him at Chiefs. If it doesn't happen, I would be very disappointed."

Momelezi Bongo Baba says Pirates is the best choice:

"I'm a Chiefs fan, but I would love him to join Pirates because he can learn and win trophies there."

Phuti Semenya admires Mokwana:

"A very good player."

Mokwena Makeka said Sundowns will not be a good fit:

"Let him go to Sundowns, and they will loan him again back to Sekhukhune for another season."

Thokozane TK Thokozane asked a question:

"What is so special about this boy?

Sekhukhune United want Stellenbosch FC’s coach

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United have identified Stellenbosch FC tactician Steve Barker as their next coach next season.

The fourth-placed PSL side has added Barker to their shortlist, but local fans say the club is dreaming, as they believe Barker is happy at the Winelands side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News