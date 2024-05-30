PSL side Sekhukhune United have added Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker to their shortlist to replace Lehlohonolo Seema

A Briefly News source said Stellies are committed to keeping Barker at the club after they qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup

Fans took to social media to dismiss the rumours as they believed Sekhukhune was going for a target they would never get

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is a wanted man. Image: Barker_Stevee

Source: Twitter

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has emerged as a target to replace Lehlohonolo Seema at Sekhukhune United.

The Winelands side has dismissed the rumours as they see the coach, who broke records at third-placed Stellies last season, as too valuable.

Steve Barker is going nowhere

Barker is a target for Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Stellies will hold onto Barker because they feel the coach will thrive after qualifying for a CAF competition next season.

The source said:

"Barker is a respected figure at the club, not only as a coach but also as a friend and mentor to everybody here. Next season will be a massive one for the club, and everybody expects Barker to be at the club."

Fans are confident Barker will stay

Local football fans took to social media to dismiss the claims that Barker will leave Stellies for the side that finished five points below them in fourth.

Mongezi Nyenzi says Sekhukhune needs a reality check:

"Sekhukhune thinks they are a big team now, lol."

Daniel Lesiba Seoke says Barker is going nowhere:

"He will never leave Stellenbosch unless Rupert fires him."

Mbolekwa Beeza Mtamzeli is not worried:

"It's never going to happen! The culture and environment around him work for Steve at Stellenbosch - why would he leave?"

C'bongi Khawula Mthiyane says Barker will stay:

"They are dreaming. That will never happen."

Spaxu says Sekhukhune will never hire Barker:

"They're dreaming; he's not their type. They must employ an African coach and fire him unnecessarily."

Four Stellenbosch FC players made the Bafana side

As Briefly News reported, four Stellenbosch FC players were selected in Hugo Broos' preliminary squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

Devin Titus, Thabo Moloisane, Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams were called to the squad that will face Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News