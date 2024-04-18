Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker eyes a record-breaking finish for the side, who are on a 22-match unbeaten streak

Stellies are second on the PSL log, while a victory in their last seven matches will see them set a club record of winning 12 league matches in a season

Local fans have been impressed with the Maroons, while a Briefly source said the squad is committed to helping Devin Titus win the PSL Young Player of the Season

Steve Barker is one victory away from setting a new PSL record for Stellenbosch FC. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC is one victory away from setting a new club record of 12 league victories, but coach Steve Barker wants the side to aim even higher.

The Winelands side are second on the PSL log while enjoying an impressive unbeaten streak of 22 matches.

Steve Barker tells his players to aim high

Per the tweet below, Stellies will face TS Galaxy on Sunday, 21 April 2024.

A Briefly News source said the squad is not only committed to finishing the season strong but also to helping players like Devin Titus, who is a candidate for the Young Player of the Season award

The source:

"The coach is pushing guys like Devin to finish the season strong so that they can win their awards. If the team continues their good form, then it can only bring good things to the club because a second-place finish is a spot in the CAF Champions League."

Fans have been impressed with Stellie

While Stellies have continued to impress, the Maroons have earned the respect of local football fans, while players like Iqraam Rayners has played a starring role for Bafana this season.

Mercia Adams backs Stellies:

"Yes, we are so ready. Let's go, Stellies."

Knights FC are fans of the club:

"Keep pushing."

Alida Smith warns other teams:

"We are a force to be reckoned with, and we are still rising to the top... Danko, Stellies!!!!"

William Mdala supports Stellies:

"Big up."

Coaleewere Mncube shows his true colours:

"Maroons."

Stellenbosch FC will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC has been drawn against defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates will play Chippa United in the other semi-final, while the final has been set for Saturday, 1 June 2024, at the Mbombela Stadium.

