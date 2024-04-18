English champions Manchester City suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League after a 4-3 penalty shootout

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne equalised after Rodrygo’s opener to force the shootout, but Pep Guardiola’s side had many chances to win the match in regulation time

Local football fans felt Man City were the better team on the night and were unlucky to fall short against Spanish giant Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is upset after Kevin De Bruyne and the rest of the side could not convert their chances during their defeat to Real Madrid. Image: Chris Brunskill / Alex Livesey

Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League after beating defending champions Manchester City in a 4-33 penalty shootout on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne equalised for Man City after Rodrygo scored the opener during regulation time, but manager Pep Guardiola will question how his side failed to win after 33 attempts at goal.

Champions League exit spoils Manchester City's treble hopes

Man City responded to their Champions League exit via Twitter (X):

After the defeat, Man City's hopes of winning a treble this season have been dashed while the club can be top of the English Premiership and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The defeat also ends their hopes of defending the Fifa Club World Cup title, while Mamelodi Sundowns can earn a spot in the Fifa tournament by beating Tunisian side Esperance.

The better team lost, says local fans

Mzansi football lovers, including Liverpool fan and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, are no strangers to European football, and they took to social media to discuss Man City's European exit

Siya Mdluli admires Man City:

"Man City played well. The draw was not a bad result. Man City could be the best football team in Europe. They control play and possession at an alarming rate."

Bheki Sikhosana loved the game:

"This was a great game because both teams played well. They're tactically disciplined, even though City enjoyed ball possession, but they failed to score after creating many good scoring chances."

Dickson Ramilayo said Madrid deserved to win:

"Real Madrid were better off the ball."

Nkhos'siphile Homeboy Msibi says Guardiola must keep his head up:

"Focus on Premier League Boss. Madrid will win the Champions League for you."

Thabo T Bose is a Madrid fan:

"Good, Pep thinks he can better Zidane's UEFA record. This is not the Premier League; it's called Champions League for a reason: #HalaMadrid."

Khunchy Rsa says City did not stand a chance:

"No wonder! Real Madrid is the best Football club that ever existed."

Marjorie Tawse says Man City must move on:

"We put this behind us and concentrate on the game against Palmer! He will be out for revenge, and we have to stop him! Haaland must find a way to score for us; we need him, especially on corners! Come on, lads, we can sort this out! Thank god Arsenal was knocked out as well!"

Jerry Morson said man City deserved better:

"The better team, by a huge margin, somehow lost. That’s football!"

Senior Maxwell is a Man City fan:

"Our best team ever. Win or lose, it's part of the game."

Muhammad Iqbal says Man City must be proud:

"Out with dignity."

Antoine Griezmann copies Siphiwe Tshabalala's celebration

As reported by Briefly News, French football star Antoine Griezmann celebrated scoring a brace for Atletico Madrid by replicating Siphiwe Thsabalala's iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup celebration.

The 2018 World Cup winner broke out Tshabalala's moves during a 3-1 La Liga victory over Girona, and the former Bafana winger took to social media to share his delight.

