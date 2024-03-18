Siya Kolisi, the captain of the Springboks, was left with a long face after watching Liverpool lose to Manchester United live at Old Trafford on Sunday

Since winning the Rugby World Cup last year, Kolisi has been seen rubbing shoulders with superstar athletes and personalities such as Tyson Fury and Jurgen Klopp

Mzansi fans are reacting to Kolisi watching Liverpool's defeat seated next to legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Lifelong Liverpool fan Siya Kolisi met boxer Tyson Fury at Old Trafford when he watched his side lose to Manchester United. Image: siyakolisi @ Instagram

Source: Instagram

World Cup winner Siya Kolisi was at Old Trafford to watch his beloved Liverpool lose to rivals Manchester United in an FA Cup tie on Sunday, 17 March 2024.

Manchester United completed a remarkable comeback to beat Liverpool and Kolisi showed his disapproval by being the only long face among an ecstatic crowd, including legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kolisi's disappointed reaction to Liverpool's defeat was captured in this :

Siya Kolisi rubs shoulders with sporting royalty

The Bok captain recently spent time with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and while at the game on Sunday, he was pictured with Manchester United fan and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Kolisi, who is recovering from arm surgery, was also recently seen meeting up with various sporting stars, such as NBA star Mikal Bridges and football icon David Beckham, after lifting the Rugby World Cup.

Mzansi reacts to Kolisi's presence at Old Trafford

Local netizens took to social media to react to Kolisi's visit to Manchester, with many teasing the Bok skipper for choosing Liverpool as his team.

Mpho R thinks Kolisi could have helped the Reds:

"It’s because they made him come in a suit. If he came casual, Liverpool probably would’ve won. The fit matches the energy."

Cian Tracey acknowledged who Kolisi stood next to:

"Siya Kolisi witnessing Fergie time at Old Trafford next to the man himself."

JC applauded the Bok skipper:

"@SiyaKolisi is living the dream, love to see it!"

David Burger took a lighter approach:

"Siya is a Liverpool fan. Proof that no one is perfect!"

Craig Dennis certainly holds Kolisi in high esteem:

"Ferguson is a lucky man."

Dhirshan Gobind showed sympathy to the flanker:

"Not the ending he would have wanted."

Donovan Van Senus says you can't win it all:

"He can't win everything all the time. It was becoming boring with all the winning."

Siya Kolisi's days as captain are numbered

Recently, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said Siya Kolisi could be replaced as national team captain, according to Briefly News.

Speaking at a press conference in Cape Town, Erasmus said his preference would be to have a locally-based player as captain rather than Kolisi, who now plays club rugby in France.

Source: Briefly News