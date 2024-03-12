Coach Rassie Erasmus believes Siya Kolisi is committed to South African rugby, but having a captain based in Mzansi is ideal

Six years ago, Erasmus and the rest of Springbok management planned out career paths for players such as Kolisi

Both Erasmus and Kolisi are preparing for an 11-match tour that includes away ties against Wales and England from June to November

South Africa rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has divided the opinion of rugby fans after stating there is a possibility of taking the captaincy away from Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi has captained the Boks to consecutive World Cup triumphs between 2019 and 2023 while currently, he is recovering from arm surgery.

Local option more accessible to Rassie Erasmus

Speaking at a press conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, Erasmus stated the decision has nothing to do with Kolisi playing for French Club Racing 92 as the 33-year-old is committed to playing for his country.

As per Reuters:

"There are a lot of players who have signed with overseas clubs with clauses in their contracts that say they will stop playing international rugby. Siya has not signed with a clause like that.

“That’s the first thing that tells you, he wants to play for South Africa. I think he is playing some of his best rugby, but I prefer to have my captain locally based as that allows for more interaction.

"This is a unique situation and I think he [Kolisi] will play some Test matches, he certainly wants to, but we are not sure about the captaincy."

Players' career paths planned out by Springboks

Erasmus, who recently recovered from a freak chemical burn incident, added that the Boks have a set plan of how players will be managed, which has also led to the captaincy decision.

"In 2018, we had a roadmap for the players and we said, 'Where will this guy be in 2019, 2023 and 2027?' We know exactly which players can only last another year and we have given them the task to help the youngsters before they leave. But it is a challenge to tell a player, 'OK, you must stop now.' We have guys in their 30s who believe they can win another World Cup."

Busy tour schedule for the Boks

Erasmus was speaking to the media in Cape Town ahead of the Springboks upcoming tour series, where they will play 11 matches abroad and at home.

The first match will take place in June against Wales in London, while they will end their tour at the same venue against England come November.

Fans believe Kolisi still has a role to play for Springboks

Bok fans took to social media to share their views on the captaincy change, with some siding for change while others want things to stay the same.

Lwandile Soqashe shared his opinion:

"Siya is playing abroad now, so touch-and-go for the next World Cup. He can still make it like Duane did last year. We need a new captain, but keep him around as long as he's still fit and on form."

Hilton Erasmus sees no need for change:

"See no need to replace him as the face of our rugby and he's playing brilliant rugby in France, it's the same as our rugby belongs to Rassie as the face of coaching."

Jonas Mpofu feels for some local flavour

"Local is lekker..."

Anver Botha thinks it time to move on:

"I have to agree... Siya is respected, but its time to build the next winners."

Rainier Swart thinks Kolisi could be a mentor:

"Need a young captain who can lead the team for the next 4 to 8 years... Siya will be great for guidance to whoever that captain will be."

Bongani Ngwane thinks it's time for a change:

"It's about time. The team needs to be in transition. Siya had his chance, he can't captain the team forever."

