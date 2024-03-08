A video of a Mzansi man shaking his head at his general worker job has gone viral

A South African man who works as a general worker took to social media to share a post about admiring how university graduates earned good salaries without overtime at his workplace.

A TikTok video shared by Jeff (@jeffntshwane) shows him wearing his work uniform overalls and protective gear as he shakes his head as he observes how people who went to university did not need to put in extra hours at work in the form of overtime, to make a good income.

"Guys, go to university, please. Consider other academics after; college is also good if you do consider it," Jeff advised.

SA reacts to man's advice

Many Mzansi netizens responded to the post, agreeing with Jeff's sentiments about furthering studies in order to better the chances of getting a good-paying job. Others shared how they did have good qualifications but were sadly still unemployed.

vicebeasternrebel commented:

"Man I've got a friend who's an electrician from TUT, and he takes home 85k works 8 hours a day."

who's_washas said:

"We went to university, yet we are sitting at home there are no jobs."

Sphe said:

"Imagine if they working overtime."

Katekani Wonder wrote:

"Ay, I wish I was one of them. The fact that I have trade, N6, Diploma and Btech in mechanical and unemployed. It doesn't sit well with me."

MR zee commented:

"Sorry man. Be an artisan, then, I am an instrument tech; I couldn't have asked for more. Salary is ridiculous."

Man goes from security guard to qualified teacher

In another story, Briefly News reported that netizens celebrated Mr Nene, a MUT security guard who is on the path to fulfilling his dreams. Mr Nene's journey to becoming a teacher was riddled with challenges he overcame.

Mr Nene is well-known for encouraging young people to value education. Now that he is a UNISA graduate, the beloved security guard can chase his dreams.

In a post on social media, Mr Nene was showered with congratulations from netizens. Many respected his hustle as the guard had to work full time while studying at UNISA.

