A security guard at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) is moving up in life after pursuing his tertiary education

The MUT guard, Mr Nene, juggled work and studies to obtain his degree in teaching from the University of South Africa

Mr Nene left many inspired as they congratulated the admirable man on seeing his dream through any challenges

Netizens celebrated Mr Nene, an MUT security guard who is on the path to fulfilling his dreams. Mr Nene's journey to becoming a teacher was riddled with challenges he overcame.

A newly qualified teacher celebrated getting his degree from UNISA while working full-time as a security guard at MUT. Image: Facebook/ Thembinkoc Ntshalintshali/ Getty Images/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Mr Nene is well-known for encouraging young people to value education. Now that he is a UNISA graduate, the beloved security guard can chase his dreams.

Netizens show support for Mr Nene

In a post on Facebook, Mr Nene was showered with congratulations from netizens. Many respected his hustle as the guard had to work full time while studying at UNISA.

The post on Facebook by Thembinkoc Ntshalintshali urges anyone who can help to connect Mr Nene with an employer. Mr Nene is a symbol of hope for many who say that he shows that it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Sanele Penuel commented:

"Well done to Mr Nene. Dreams delayed ain't dreams denied indeed."

Nosipho Nosive commented:

"Well done I wish engathi umsebenzi ungawuthola my mother graduated on 2016 at Unisa for teaching and she's old like you [I hope you get a job]"

Leesh Gcwabekazi Ziqubu commented:

"Congratulations Mr Nene "

Yeni Ayoer Wandile commented:

"Well done and congratulations "

Xolile Mavis commented:

"Well done Mr Nene."

Boichoko Orefile commented:

"Congratulations Mr Nene."

