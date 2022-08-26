A daring and hilarious woman went online in a video to share with the world that a boyfriend who's over 30 is just an uncle who doesn't want to cough up lobola

A dowry can be a pricy sum to pay, with many men preferring to shack up with a loved one without going through the process

The clip has received much acclaim and laughter from Mzansi's women, who took their time to share how old their "uncles" are

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A sassy lady made a bold proclamation on the socials by stating that a boyfriend over the age of 30 is just an uncle who doesn't want to pay lobola.

A humorous lady made a video stating that a man over 30 in a relationship is actually an uncle who doesn't want to pay a dowry. Images: @jozana8/ TikTok

Source: UGC

@jozana8 made the hot take on TikTok, where many laughs and similar thoughts were shared by women across South Africa.

Lobola can be quite the hot topic for men, who have to fork over money if they want to wed their bae. The prices vary depending on person and family, with some eye-watering amounts sometimes demanded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

With that being the case, many women still want to be married, and the hilarious clip perfectly sums up the frustration of a Mzansi woman waiting to be wed, with many sharing their own experiences too. Check out the comments below:

Temalangeni Xolile D said:

"Why do I feel attacked?"

inarrriii mentioned:

"I’ve never laughed so much!"

Amanda Sibeko366 shared:

"Nginomalume ona 42..."

MandyLunathi commented:

"Cisha!"

nolwazi66 posted:

"Don’t go through the corners..."

Nomfundo Hadebe shared:

"True!"

mandisahportia mentioned:

"I like you, yhoooo."

N.Msibi said:

"Emotional damage."

Captain Groove claims he’s relationship material, a real catch, but his wild weekend activities say otherwise

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a lot of people who want someone to cuddle… until the weekend hits, lol! One man openly admitted that he is prepared to wash dishes and do everything the "perfect man" does, but he wants Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

Relationships require a lot of sacrifices that some are really never ready to make. This guy is not ready to drop the groove despite his belief that he’s a real catch.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News