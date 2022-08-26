One man decided to admit that while he might be a catch, he also likes to spend three days a week partying

TikTok user @wade.cloete shared a clip in which he openly admitted his flaws, proposing a 4 day a week relationship, lol

While some people were there for the suggestion, others felt this is exactly why relationships do not work

A lot of people want someone to cuddle… until the weekend hits, lol! One man openly admitted that he is prepared to wash dishes and do everything the "perfect man" does, but he wants Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

TikTok user @wade.cloete wants a relationship but he also does not want to give up his three days of grooving. Image: TikTok / @wade.cloete

Relationships require a lot of sacrifices that some are really never ready to make. This guy is not ready to drop the groove despite his belief that he’s a real catch.

Our guy is only prepared to be in a relationship from Monday to Friday afternoon, lol, and then he becomes Captain groove.

“I can’t be the only one???#dating #relationship #single #mzansicomedy #groove #amapiano #jokes”

The man’s honesty divides social media users

Some are here with our guy, living the struggle while others have crossed over and are enjoying the quiet life with a bae. Many women made it clear that a man like this is a walking red flag and should be avoided at all costs, ishu!

Take a look at the variety of opinions:

@Samantha Juta said:

“This is for sure the reason why you were returned ”

@LwaziBunny31 said:

“Don't mind such a bf just let me know don't abracadabra and reappear Mondays ”

@Segos said:

“You're actually not so bad. After Sunday there's mogodu Monday...then Tuesday bites”

@for_you_page039 said:

“Can relate, had my ex-husband Monday to Thursday only, did not end well”

