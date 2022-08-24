One woman knows what it feels like to be hit on at the groove just for looking in someone’s direction, so she acted it out in a hilarious clip

User @lindokuhle_khoza379 recorded the funny clip and shared it on TikTok, and her expressions are everything

Peeps cannot get enough of the clip and let the good sis know in the comment section that she nailed it

Everyone knows that making eye contact with anyone while you are grooving is dangerous, lol. One Mzansi TikToker acted out the "tarven" scenario and her priceless reactions had people cry laughing.

TikTok user @lindokuhle_khoza379 has people laughing at her hilarious tavern flirting clip. Image: TikTok / @lindokuhle_khoza379

Thirsty people at the groove are the worst. You can blink in their direction and they take it as an opportunity to shoot their shot. It’s a lot to deal with!

TikTok user @lindokuhle_khoza379 shared a clip in which she hilariously acted out different scenarios that take place when you make eye contact with someone at the "tarven". Sis hit the nail on the head!

The people of Mzansi are ended by the hilarious clip

People had to take a minute to breathe because this woman’s facial expressions had them crying tears of laughter. Sis could not have acted this out better and peeps just could not get enough of her reactions. The eyebrows were it for many, lol.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@lise261 said:

“I'm here for the eyebrows!”

@Pale Pale Love said:

“The eye flipping for me!”

@Lindiwe precious said:

“My funeral is today.”

@user7585298881544 said:

“I just can’t get enough of your videos!”

@palesam80 said:

“Why does the hugging of the bottle kill me?”

