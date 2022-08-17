A video of a bunch of people busting a dance routine at a nightclub has sparked teenage dreams of many

Twitter user @pontshomotsepe_ shared the video expressing her desire to be part of something like this

The people of Mzansi were wowed by the clip and flooded the comment section gushing over the crew

At some point, everyone has wished, openly or secretly, that they could be part of a moment where people break into dance and all know the routine. A bunch of people at the groove did exactly that and the lit moment was caught on camera.

We have Beyoncé and boy bands to thank for these dance routine dreams that still live in the deep dark parts of our minds. Seeing it happen in real life had people reliving this dream and wishing they were there for it.

Twitter user @pontshomotsepe_ shared the vibey clip showing a bunch of people pulling Destiny’s Child moves at a nightclub. Literally, every single person in that crew was on absolute fire!

The people of Mzansi cannot get enough of the video and their energy

This dance crew turned many teenage dreams into reality. The people of Mzansi love seeing the clip and made it known that they would give anything to live this moment.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Nolwazee13 said:

“How do they all know this dance and bonke bayenza so effortlessly nkosi yami”

@_JimmyWave said:

“The sistahs in the lime green and crop top was eating it for me, a vibe.”

@WawaMkhize said:

“Yho I really wish I could dance man”

@BABYJismybias said:

“Bucket list trip to South Africa …we’re going to this club!!”

@crystalziii said:

Adorable schoolgirl wins SA's hearts with Amapiano robot dance challenge

In related news, Briefly News reported that some people may have to practice in front of the mirror before showing off their skills on the dance floor, but it all comes naturally for one little hun named Buhle.

Performing her robot dance challenge routine on what looks to be a school's sports field, the young learner's books are out of sight as she breaks down the dance moves effortlessly to the famous Amapiano track, Salary, Salary. The song was released in April this year and features Mellow & Sleazy, Shaun MusiQ and F Teearse & Soul.

The dance might look simple, but many people have failed to cause the kind of reaction Buhle created on the SA Vibes social media page.

