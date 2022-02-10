Even though former finance minister Tito Mboweni has announced his retirement he hasn’t pumped the gas on his humourous comments

Mboweni went to Twitter to post about a jacket he purchased in 1994 and peeps can’t stop laughing

A multitude of users reacted with divisive opinions ranging from some calling it outdates fashion and others saying the pockets of the jacket held “corruption rands”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tito Mboweni has stirred the post again with a funny online post. Image: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Gleefully spirited former finance Minister Tito Mboweni has cast his commentary gaze to fashion and fashionistas are having none of it.

Funny man Mboweni has been keeping tweeps enthralled with his myriad posts about African cuisine, fine dining as well as fashion, and footwear.

This time he took to Twitter to post a photo of himself wearing a jacket that he had purchase in 1994 and the witticisms flying out of peeps mouths was enough to make an old lady blush.

Mboweni captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I bought this brown leather jacket in 1994. Still in good condition and warm. Just like them Clarks shoes. Don’t change what works for you. (loyalty too!).”

His post received 549 Retweets: 180 Quote Tweets and 11.4K Likes.

Twitters users had a mouthful to dish out.

@andisaoscar wrote:

“I remember when he became governor. Thee Tito, looking dapper in those suits.”

@KholoBlue added: wrote:

“One of the reasons why I will never leave Twitter.”

@misteres7 said:

“For 27 years you were this height and weight?? Talk nonsense this is not ANC NEC.”

@ms_byk wrote:

“I was in grade 4 when you bought that jacket.”

@MphoLebeloane wrote:

“Here it was before the abuse of garlic.”

@VulJohn added:

“This jacket saw all the corruption you were going through all those years.”

@Krxsfire reacted:

“Those pockets have carried some corruption rands.”

@RhandzuTshabal4 added:

“Yho Mr Tito you are the most loyal person on earth even your underwear is 27 years old like Mandela.”

Tito Mboweni reacts to resignation making breaking news, he thought everyone already knew what was going down

In other news about Mboweni, Briefly News reported that Former Mboweni is tripping over the fact that his resignation as Member of Parliament in the National Assembly has made breaking news.

Surely breaking news means something that no one is aware of, right? Tito is sure everyone knew what was coming, he wasn’t baking cakes and singing hymns for nothing.

Taking to his Twitter page, the hilarious politician shared a snap of the breaking news and had a good chuckle.

Source: Briefly News