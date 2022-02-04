A Pretoria man has taken to Twitter to post two pics of grandiose tombstones and peeps are blown away

Twitter user @danielmarven shares pics of a gravesite that looks like a very expensive tomb in a rural area

Peeps were quick to react and told users their elders believed in being spoilt when they were alive; not six feet under

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pictures of a glamourous tombstones have gone viral and peeps have a lot to say. Image: @danielmarven/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Pretoria-born PhD student has taken to Twitter to share pics of a gravesite that is ostentatiously designed and Mzansi feels the moola could be better spent.

Twitter user Dr Daniel Marven, who goes by the Twitter handle @danielmarven, captioned the pics:

“This Tombstone level is insane, what’s the point vele?”

@St_Phillip_Hove said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I don't know if it's self-hate or superior logic went wrong but if you check graveyards in New Orleans and St Louis …”

@smaorty reacted:

“Probably a guilty conscience. Neglected them in life now they are trying to make amends.”

@zweli36 said:

“My grandmother told us not to do any of these things when she's gone, she went on to say if we want to spoil her we must spoil her while she's still alive.”

@OlifantCollin reacted:

“I’m hoping one day we can adopt this.”

@NdiitwaniBrown said:

“I see the problem when Jesus comes back."

@NobodysMakoti2 said:

“But what if they struggle to come out and miss the return of Jesus??”

@KholofeloKhosi2 said:

“Let's let people spend their hard-earned money whichever way makes them happy.”

"This is nonsense": Locals react to man caught with stolen grave signs

In other news about graves, Briefly News wrote about a snap of a man who was caught with a large number of stolen grave signs which was shared on Twitter by @advobarryroux.

In the snap, the man who was seemingly captured by community members, can be seen sitting around the grave signs, which he had placed in a big bag.

The snap was captioned:

"The mess this boy created no man can correct it."

While many South Africans were left dismayed by the man's selfish actions, others tried to find solutions for how the numerous gravesites can be identified. Many of them also condemned the government for the unemployment rate in the country.

Source: Briefly News