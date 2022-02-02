An American lady just moved to South Africa and she is struggling to understand our fast paced English

Taking to TikTok to express her struggles, the lady explained how Mzansi peeps mush words together that require some figuring out

The people of Mzansi loved this clip as it is so accurate and took to the comment section to give the gurl some tips

Moving to a country where peeps also speak English does not guarantee that you’ll understand what they are saying. An American lady learnt this quickly when she moved to South Africa.

TikTok user happpyvie has been having a tough time understanding Mzansi English. Image: Instagram / happpyvie

Source: Instagram

While English is a pretty widely spoken language, each country, culture and generation have an adaptation of their own.

TikTok user happpyvie recently moved to Mznasi and she is finding it a little thought to underhand just what peeps are saying. So, she took to her page to share her frustrations.

Apparently, we speak a little fast and connect words that are not meant to be connected, lol.

“I’m living in South Africa now.. and it’s ….different. #lol #beNice #southAfrica #fyp”

The people of Mzansi react to the hilariously accurate clip

@Kandi_zn said:

“I promise the more you talk about South Africa the more followers you will get. Us South Africans love being talked about ”

@simonedejager14 said:

“That's because we lean to British English. American. Also we slang our English with Afrikaans.”

@Elise said:

“When someone says something u don’t understand just say “awe awe” it could literally mean anything.”

@Annriëtte said:

“Don't worry we south-african's don't always understand them either lol”

@melissamouton said:

“Our words blend into one lol.”

