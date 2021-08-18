Hebanna: Little Boy Sings and Wows Internet in a Hilarious Video, Goes Viral

South Africans are being entertained by a video of a young boy whose singing skills and voice are hilarious and attracting massive reactions

The funny video clip was posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter and many of his followers are commenting and sharing their remarks about the young boy

It seems the kid is enjoying the trip as they drive in a car with his siblings but his tone is so unique that it leaves many laughing

One young boy is a thriller on social media for his singing skills. The boy is seen in a video clip that is going viral on social media where he is enjoying a hip hop song.

The video was posted on Twitter by @KulaniCool and his social media followers are seriously thrilled by the young boy’s passion. In the clip, the kids are in a car and enjoying their favourite tune with their sister.

Judging the clip, it seems the young man and his siblings are based in the United States and they are internet sensations. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions and brings this hilarious story.

@Gontse_Mothupi said:

“My goodness! What is going on in the back seat?!”

@MotshogePhomolo said:

“The boy is feeling the song... koore, it's like, enale that thing.”

@Buja5803 said:

“He can't take the nonsense.”

@Gcinna4 said:

“At least it ended on a high note.”

@KgosietsileD said:

“Kid got high notes. He's got the voice T.”

Viral video shows kid thinking US rap star Cardi B is from Mzansi

Looking at previous reports, Briefly News reported that in a hilarious video post going viral on social media shared to The Shade Room, a young boy, Jadon, seems convinced that rap star Cardi B is from South Africa.

This week’s latest video on Instagram shows United States TikTok user La'Ron Hines asking a number of children a few questions on general issues. However, one young boy who says he’s been to Mzansi, says he is 100% confident that the rap star hails from the Southern part of Africa.

Jadon says he is smart and didn’t hesitate to give an answer on the origin of the American rap singer.

@Bossingwithtaste replied: “Their responses are everything.”

Source: Briefly.co.za