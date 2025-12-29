“We Were Expecting This News”: Cindy the Baboon’s Death Shatters the Internet

Cindy the Baboon, a blind rescue animal, sadly died a few days after spending Christmas with her loved ones

Ruben Lambrechts announced the passing of Cindy the Baboon.

Popular digital creator Ruben Lambrechts sadly shared the news of the passing of Cindy the Baboon, a 31-year-old blind rescue animal in Namibia. Tributes poured in from fans of the primate, who touched the hearts of many.

Ruben shared with the world that Cindy died on 28 December 2025 as a result of severe heart failure, which led to repeated episodes of pulmonary oedema (fluid building up in her lungs). He informed people on Facebook that, despite intensive veterinary care, medication, oxygen, and constant monitoring, her heart and lungs could no longer cope.

"After her third serious attack, and with the guidance of the vet, we made the most heartbreaking decision to let her go peacefully, to spare her any further suffering. In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love."

Cindy, whom Ruben called his sister, fortunately spent Christmas together.

Internet mourns Cindy the Baboon

Tens of thousands of social media users gathered in the comments to share their messages of condolence and fondest memories of Cindy.

A portion of Oceane Arnold's message read:

"Even though we were expecting this news, I am deeply saddened. As a girl from Africa myself, I followed this beautiful story every day: the story between humans and a baboon. The patience of her human mother and of everyone who surrounded her were truly touching."

Anneke Rothner added under the post:

"Rest in peace, Cindy. You had the best life any animal could have with the love of a family that only wanted the best for you."

Natasha Jade Pieterse confessed in the comments:

"I am petrified of baboons. I mean, petrified. Cindy's story, her gentleness, and what she means to you and your family are helping me face that fear. May she rest in love until you meet again."

