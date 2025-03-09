Baboons spotted in Cape Town city center went viral on social media after people saw them use the road

A video shared on Facebook shows a hilarious moment featuring baboons making their way past a street

The clip of a man with the baboons garnered a lot of attention on social media, and people were thoroughly amused

One video shows how baboons get to make their way through cities without accidents. A clip of baboons in Cape Town caused a stir on social media.

Baboons in Cape Town used a zebra crossing in Simon's Town. Image: @SATKWEARETrucking

Source: TikTok

The video of baboons using a road received more than 10,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on the footage showing baboons and a man working together.

Baboons cross streets in Simon's Town

In a video on Facebook, a man led a group of baboons to a zebra crossing. The helpful gent was dressed as road patrol and held a sign alerting drivers that there was a troop of baboons crossing behind him. Watch the video below:

What to do if you find a baboon in your home

According to Human Wildlife Solutions, baboons generally do not attack unless provoked, and they are usually searching for food. To get rid of a baboon, it is important to stay calm so that the baboon does not panic. Next, encourage the baboon to leave by clapping, banging pots together or spraying water on it, do not try to take anything or give the baboon anything.

Baboons tend to not attack humans unless they are threatened. Image: Paolo Picciotto

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by baboons on road

Many people thought the video of the baboons was hilarious. Netizens cracked jokes about the hilarious situation on the road crossing.

Grant Pietersen said:

"That's nothing, come to Durban I'll show you vervets sitting on my couch and making themselves food in my kitchen."

Michael Bezuidenhout wrote:

"More brains than most humans in this country, at least know what the lines are, therefore and use them. Not cross anywhere and wonder why they get run over."

Sharon Cassisa-Vermaak explained:

"That is a baboon monitor paid by the City of Cape Town to usher those baboons safely back to their troop in the mountains."

Cathy van Niekerk cheered:

"At least somebody cares about SA 's animals, not just kill them."

Theresa Pienaar Muller pointed out:

"We are however building everywhere and invading their space Not the other way round."

Jaishree Piyarilall oked:

"So SA is really a country where animals roam the streets lol."

Jürgen Gruhn argued:

"Wait till they destroy the inside of your house, then you'll sing a different tune baby."

Natasha Levendal countered:

"Let's appreciate the fact that the baboons lived here before we entered their territory, and enjoy watching them cross the street safely. "

