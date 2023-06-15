A TikTok video of a large baboon exploring a South African neighbourhood was all the rave on the social

The clip of the baboon shows how it effortlessly climbed over houses before stopping at one house

Online users were amazed to see how the baboon expertly navigated between various houses

A large baboon went TikTok viral. The wild animal was climbing through the neighbourhood and going across people's yards.

A TikTok video of a wild baboon made people laugh as it explored the location in a hilarious way. Image: @michaelkeet5

Source: TikTok

The video of the baboon's adventures got over 40 000 likes. Many people were frustrated as the video got thousands of likes from those who were thoroughly entertained by the animal video.

Giant baboon finds its way through South African neighbourhood

@michaelkeet5 took a detailed video of how a baboon got around his hood. In the video, the baboon climbed over walls and finally into someone's house through the window. Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by up-close-and-personal video of baboon

Online users love seeing animal-human interactions. Many people thought it was interesting to see the baboon, and they appreciated how the man recorded all the details.

Tumelo-@JR said:

"Camera man to my office now. You've just got promoted."

Branden wrote:

"So no one out ere is giving credits to the cameraman."

pammyyy commented:

"Imagine you in the toilet and you feel something jump on your back."

Siviwe applauded the creator:

"Mnike you are the Best Camera men, the level of detail is top tier National Geographic Level. I however, expected you to jump in through the window."

Toobserve&settherecordstraight warned:

"That's a wild baboon sir.. It will dice you up."

Lion gets up close to raid family's camp, SA scared by chilling video

Briefly News previously reported that TikTok users were nervous as they watched a video of a lion getting near people. The video of the lion was fascinating to watch.

Seeing wildlife coming across people is always interesting for many to see. This video got thousands of likes since they filmed the powerful animal.

A video on TikTok by @johan.roux of a family on a safari trip went wrong. People were amazed as they watched the lion sniff around with the family watching.

