A video of a herd of goats chilling on a vacant and unfinished house is making waves on social media

Netizens wondered how the animals got on top of the roof and posted wild reactions in the comments section

The video went viral on TikTok, and some people tried to explain the agility of the animals

A clip of goats chilling on top of a house went viral. Image: @harmonymalungani

Source: TikTok

A rare sighting of goats walking on the roof of a house still under construction in Limpopo left people shaken.

The video was posted on TikTok by @harmonymalungani, and it sparked a debate about how the animals got on top of the house.

SA man posts viral video of agile goats

The clip gathered over 192 000 views and 6 000 likes on the platform. People joked the province is never short of wild stories and said it's not surprising the Limpopo goats were hanging out on the roof.

Some Mzansi peeps admired the gorgeous house even though it was not ready to be lived in yet. Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokker's comments on strange video

@sabinkosiyezwe said:

"They will say ubuthakathi."

@trinixxx01 wrote:

"Goats are very good at climbing. Their hoofs can climb the steepest mountain. Ask the wild goat."

@suelyne1 commented:

"How did they get there? Limpopo stories joh."

@shadracklaka posted:

"Dom kop will only comment about the goats and say nothing about this beautiful house."

@geraldsemono mentioned:

"The house is dope, big ups Limpopians."

@thundert92 added:

"Goats can even climb trees where are you from."

@ndavha02 said:

"I love my province."

@chrisbally1970 wrote:

"The builder executed the plan perfectly. Beautiful from all angles."

Source: Briefly News