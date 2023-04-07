Tigers are excellent swimmers due to their muscular bodies and webbed paws.

Swimming is important for tigers to navigate their territories, with some swimming across rivers as broad as 7km

A recent incident involved a tiger charging at men on a small boat, who were able to scare it away with nothing but sticks

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tigers are excellent swimmers so these men did everything they could to survive. @jannaa887/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A group of men on a small boat were surprised by a tiger charging them in the water. The man did everything to scare it away by yelling and screaming at the apex predator while wielding nothing but sticks for protection.

Tiger swims and tries to attack men on a boat

You can see the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Are tigers good swimmers?

Did you know that tigers are not only skilled hunters and adept at camouflaging themselves, but they are also excellent swimmers?

According to The Tiger that Came to Tea, Tigers possess physical characteristics that make them particularly well-suited for swimming. Their muscular bodies provide the strength to navigate through water, while their webbed paws enable them to paddle effectively.

Tigers often need to swim to navigate their vast territories, up to 100km (or 37 square miles). Swimming across rivers within their territories is a significant advantage. Despite strong currents, some tigers have been swimming across rivers as broad as 7km. In a single day, these animals may swim up to 29km (or 18 miles) while patrolling their territories.

Hippo chases down speedboat while man remains calm

In other wildlife stories, Briefly News reported a man in a recent viral TikTok post even smiled while that happened to him. Hippos may seem friendly, but they can be deadly. So the man was lucky to be in a speedboat at the time.

Unlike fish or other aquatic animals, hippos do not have gills and cannot breathe underwater. Their weight, reaching up to 3300 lb (1500 kg), also makes it difficult for them to swim for long periods. However, they can float on the water's surface and hold their breath for several minutes while submerged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News