A video of a giant elephant attempting to enter a house has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the mammal interacting with a family who appeared to have good control over it

South African netizens poked fun at the rare sight as they joked that the animal had stopped by for breakfast

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Some foreigners perceive Africa as just one big jungle where animals roam the streets freely with no control.

Well, after seeing a now-viral video of an elephant stopping by for breakfast at a family's house, they may be convinced that South Africans live among wild animals after all.

A large elephant visited a family in their home. Image: @cliffafrica/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows large elephant trying to enter family home

A video posted on TikTok by @cliffafrica shows a large elephant peeping its head into a kitchen door of a house said to be in the Kruger National Park, which offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The large mammal swirls its trunk around as a woman standing on the side observes nervously.

Unseen family members soon reprimand the elephant as they call it to order and get it to leave.

Check out the video below:

Elephants are the largest of all land animals in the world and have average life span for an elephant in the wild is from 50 to 70 years, Elephant World.com reports.

SA peeps react to elephant visitor

Rare interactions between humans and animals are truly special. It's not every day a huge elephant stops by for a friendly visit

While some peeps were perplexed by the rare sight, others responded with light-hearted banter. Check out some of the comments below:

bluebirdTS wrote:

"What a polite gentleman, even closed his door on the way out ."

JJ responded:

"If that's not the friendliest neighbour, I don't know."

Dave Fisher79 said:

"That really brings meaning to the phrase 'the elephant in the room."

labear611 wrote:

"Now to convince overseas people that this isn't the norm."

catsarerude91 said:

"This country is kak. But it sure has its perks ."

johnkuhn17 replied:

"Only in South Africa."

petronellanaran replied:

"He said, nahh let me go they not gonna give me any breakfast ."

user8503757762371 reacted:

"What an amazing experience! ."

carolsampson13 wrote:

"He listened and closed the doorcute, but I would've fainted."

TikTok video of lion getting up close and personal to raid family’s camp has Mzansi nervous for family

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTok users were nervous as they watched a video of a lion getting near people. The video of the lion was fascinating to watch.

Seeing wildlife coming across people is always interesting for many to see. This video got thousands of likes since they filmed the powerful animal.

A video on TikTok by @johan.roux of a family on a safari trip went wrong. People were amazed as they watched the lion sniff around with the family watching.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News