This woman has been blessed to live in the wild with animals who casually come into her home

TikTok user @heineckerohdepret shared a video showing a huge Eland who was standing in her living space

The video touched Mzansi people and let the tannie know how lucky she is to live this life

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Living in Africa, we sometimes forget its great beauty when so much wrong is happening. This woman's video showing a giant Eland in her home reminded people of the blessings around us.

TikTok user @heineckerohdepret shared a video showing a huge Eland who had casually strolled into her home. Image: TikTok / @heineckerohdepret

Source: TikTok

While we don't all have the Big Five in our back gardens, being able to have open land, trees and incredible wildlife at our fingertips is something we, as Africans, often undervalue.

TikTok video shows a chilled old lady discovering giant Eland in her home

TikTok user @heineckerohdepret shared a video where she showed people a huge male Eland who had made his way into her home. Living in the bush is not new and explains why the tannie was so relaxed about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Take a look at this huge spectacular specimen:

Mzansi people are in awe of the huge animal and its majestic beauty

This video had a lot of people taking a moment to appreciate the beauty of our beloved county. A few people came forward to let the woman know that it is a blessing to have an Eland in your home and how lucky she is to live the life that she does.

Read some of the comments:

JoleneMartin said excitedly:

“Babe! That’s ELAND RIGHT???? That’s a holy animal in our KhoiSan spiritual belief. WHAT AN HONOUR ❤️ can I move in????? PLEASE?!?!?!?!?”

Kabelo joked:

“I am no animal expert, but that’s no Seun, it’s a Giraffe ”

Hermit Omae was amazed:

“God is amazing, look at this beautiful creature.”

Liezl.J said:

“He is sooo huge!! He's beautiful!!”

notorious_unicorn shared a story:

“My grandmother would say that’s my grandfather and I shouldn’t chase it out and give it food and water ”

CeCe loves it:

“I want these kinda life problems ”

Man shows the things you need to survive in SA, Mzansi in awe of well-equipped home

In other news, Briefly News reported that a TikTokker made a viral video of things that should always be in a South African home. Online users could not help but comment on how much the person can afford.

The video showed the creator's house, fully decked with technology and other conveniences. Online users shared their two cents on the video and many people felt poor after seeing the clip.

TikTok user @Muhammadpatel359 showed how many or every problem is in South Africa. The man in the video shows that he has a generator and solar power panels for loadshedding. He also showed off items, including a security alarm, burglar bars, and surveillance cameras. The creator also showed his cold storage room to combat South Africa's hot weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News