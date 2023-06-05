This organisation queen shared some awesome restocking tips, which have saved her produce and kept her apartment neat

TikTok user @lifeoftm has a labelled jar and container for everything, nothing stays in its original packaging

While some people loved the tips, a lot of people wanted to know how she was able to live this life as a student

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The labelling culture is strong! This organisation queen delivered some restock tips and habits that she swears by and will keep your produce fresher for longer and your space looking neat.

TikTok user @lifeoftm has a labelled jar and container for everything, nothing stays in its original packaging. Image: TikTok / @lifeoftm

Source: TikTok

Social media is full of videos showing you how to organise your pantry, fold your clothes and label literally everything! This lady has it down.

Mzansi Tiktokker shares restoking organisational tips

TikTok user @lifeoftm shared a video of her restocking her university apartment. Using cute labelled containers and glass jars, she made sure everything came out of its original packaging and was stored correctly.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at this inspiring level of organisation:

Fellow organisation peeps were here for the tips and tricks

People flocked to the comment section to get more information about the jars and tubs that she used in the video. There were also fellow students who wondered how sis was living the lush life while studying because they were broke lol.

Read some of the comments:

Yaasmeen Shaik was not impressed:

“The moment you opened Woolies onions, it became unrealistic. Which student has these things.”

leslen ash ☁️ asked:

“Where’d you get your containers ”

amahle ndlovu said:

“Tell me you’re rich, without telling me you’re rich ”

Justine said:

“Never could I afford such a lifestyle as a student ”

hannah wanted the deets:

“Where is the acrylic container with the swing lid thing from ”

KZN woman inspires with humble beginnings shares photos of her modest home, shows off bedroom and kitchen

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a heartwarming display of resilience and contentment, a woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is garnering attention and admiration on social media after showcasing her new humble beginnings.

Mpuse Waha Ntlaloe recently shared photos of her small yet charming living space on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The post prompted a flood of requests from Mzansi residents for information on the items in the pictures.

The photos depict a cosy and tastefully decorated home featuring carefully selected furniture, colourful textiles, and a personalised touch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News