South African group MultiChoice has been fined more than R200 000 for airing a BBC report on bandits that allegedly glorified the group

MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd and five other companies, including local channel Trust TV, have been fined and have to pay by the end of August

Free speech and democracy activists in the country believe that by issuing the fines, the government is attacking freedom of expression

NIGERIA - MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd has been fined over R200 000 for airing a BBC report that allegedly praised a group that kidnapped thousands of Nigerians. The company, which is part of the South African group, and five others, including local channel, Trust TV, have been fined.

Multichoice Nigeria has been fined for broadcasting a BBC report on banditry. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission said MultiChoice has until the end of August to pay the fine. The broadcasting commission believes that the report glorified the activities of bandits. According to SABC News, the commission advised other broadcasters to be cautious and careful in choosing content that is harmful to Nigeria’s national security.

The report also allegedly undermined the country’s national security. Trust TV, which falls under the Daily Trust newspaper group, had published its own report on banditry.

The group’s management said it believes it acted in the interest of the public by shedding light on the “thorny issue” of banditry. However, free speech and democracy activists in Nigeria believe that the fine is an attack on freedom of expression, News24 reported.

South Africans aren’t impressed by the issuing of the fine:

@777e764d426f40c said:

“Wow, perhaps SA companies need to rethink their business activities in Nigeria.”

@V3ry_Offensiv3 wrote:

“This is funny and scary at the same time... The Nigerian government lets criminality run rampant in the country and then fines the news channels for reporting on the criminality.”

@Thamsan00875431 commented:

“Great... They are used to laying eggs on our heads here in South Africa… Keep it up!”

@Ndeulita58 added:

“They should also sue YouTube, it’s there.”

Source: Briefly News