This young man is not loving the taxi life. Having an entire row of people sleeping on him sent the guy over the edge. He claims this is the reason he believes a car is a necessity in South Africa.

The taxi life is not for the fainthearted. You'll have people, sometimes even animals, sleeping on you, and there is nothing you can do about it.

TikTok user @teeago_sa_ was in a taxi when his entire row decided to nap, falling onto him. He pulled out his phone to show the world the struggle he was facing.

Our guy shared footage as evidence of why he needs to get wheels of his own. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens have a good laugh at the well-known struggle

This is something most people in the comments have had to endure at least once in their lives. Knowing there is nothing you can do about it, people had a good laugh at the man's disappointment.

Read some of the comments:

Minenhle joked:

“You are his peace, you make him feel safe.”

b0ng1w3 gave a tip:

“I used to offer them to sleep on my bag, azolala kahle. abantu basebenza kanzima ”

kambae2 chuckled:

“They are feeling at home”

Hobo_In_The_Jungle gets it:

“Eish I actually relate to this I’m already on my way to work at 4:30 am, siyavuka isizwe esimnyama.”

user B.Makhanya shared:

“Night shift is not easy, my guy. I use to fall asleep two seconds after getting into the taxi until the taxi driver woke me up at the taxi rank. ”

MamaBashimane laughed:

“I was not ready for this ”

Taxi driver asks lady to hold the brake to go on toilet break, Mzansi peeps cackle: “It’s your duty"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a taxi driver asked a lady to hold the break while he was taking a little toilet break, all because she was sitting in the front seat next to him.

queenmaseko3 shared the hilarious clip online and got asked why she wasn't wearing any shoes in the first place. The short TikTok quickly spread and amassed over a million views even though it's just a few seconds long.

The most plausible reason why the taxi driver did this is that the taxi would roll back if the brake were to be let go, and the handbrake simply doesn't work. The taxis that exhibit such poor conditions tend to be the older models of minibus taxis.

