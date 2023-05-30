Mzansi citizens are fuming over a video showing a few kids who went to career day dressed as convicts

Twitter account @pmcafrica shared the video, highlighting all that is wrong in this situation

Many people came forward to express their disappointment in the parents who allowed this

The Thabo Bester saga has almost become a fashion statement in South Africa, and a lot of people are fuming over it. So, when kids were seen wearing prison outfits for career day, things got a little heated.

Twitter account @pmcafrica shared the video showing the small children dressed as convicts, and it made people furious. Image: Twitter / @pmcafrica

Source: Twitter

Crime is crippling Mzansi, and the Bester case is just another headshaking moment for our citizens. Children need good role models to look up to, and it seems we are failing them.

Video shows small children dressed as prisoners for career day

Widely followed Twitter account @pmcafrica shared the video in horror, shaking his head at what he had just seen.

He captioned it:

"This career day is not make sure ...nazoke sesiqalile (South African history) theory and practical #ThaboBester”

Mzansi citizens express their disappointment

This video had a lot of people fuming. While some might think it is funny, many feel this is why our country is crumbling. Children shouldn't even know what the Bester case is, let alone be dressed like convicts.

Read some of the comments:

@koko_matshela said:

“This is so wrong.”

@DR_CEO_ said:

“I’m not sure about the young Thabo Bester in an orange uniform ”

@kagisoKB_72 said:

“No wonder science and engineering is a rumour in SA.”

@Puselet36155302 said:

“Parents, what are they doing to their kids (the ones in orange) I'm disappointed.”

@LordMahase said:

“The sad part is that some people find this funny, while others see nothing wrong.”

