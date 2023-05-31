A man saw a guy walking oddly, so he got a video of it and shared it on TikTok

TikTok user @basharbaron had no explanation for what the man in the video was doing

All the people in the comments could do was laugh and crack jokes, as they were just as confused

Social media will leave you with unanswered questions. A video of a man bending backwards while walking has gone viral, wrecking people's minds.

TikTok user @basharbaron had no explanation for what the man in the video was doing.

Source: TikTok

We live in a time where really nothing is surprising anymore. This video is another mind warp that may never be answered, but people thrive off it.

Video of man walking oddly goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @basharbaron shared a video showing a man arched over backwards while walking and then randomly fast pace running. He couldn't unsee it, so he had to share it with the world.

Take a look at this questionable situation:

Social media users try and make sense of the situation

With no logical explanation as to what was going on, people turned to humour to settle their minds. Sometimes you just have to leave things be.

Read some of the comments:

Thando☁️ tripped:

“Why did I think that was Bester ”

Yonela Mpiti wondered:

“How did you know he will do that”

Christian Leigh said:

“Bru changed personalities to a fit white guy going for a jog I love it”

CreamSupreme27 laughed:

“The matrix remix”

Liammaarman joked:

“How I be running in my dreams ”

