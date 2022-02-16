A funny video of a drunk man struggling to walk has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The man can be seen repeatedly walking backwards and forwards while on the phone as he battles to find his balance

Fortunately, he doesn’t land on the floor and online users could not help but commend him on his skills

An intoxicated man showed impressive skills when he was spotted fighting falling to the ground as he walked down the street after a fun time out.

In the clip, the man can be seen repeatedly walking backwards and forwards while on the phone as he struggles to find his balance. Although it is a close call, he does not fall.

"Me walking home from bottomless brunch."

“Me walking home from bottomless brunch.”

Online users responded with jokes and humour on the post:

smasi219 responded:

“The fact that he never fell is the upset of the century.”

Craftbeerloyal said:

“What a recovery, great composure through it all.”

xo_smileykylie replied:

“You should post it was the best thing said.”

zef_hawaiian shared:

“On his way to give someone the most disappointing 3 minutes of their life.”

Briancnorth commented

“World-class curb awareness.”

Nycarlitos said:

“Gravity lost this battle.”

Brilliantlydumb wrote:

“I’d laugh but there’s a good chance this will be me leaving the waste management tournament this week.”

Knzie reacted:

“The fact that he didn’t fall down off of the sidewalk is skills.”

