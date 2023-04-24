A video of a beautiful lady being asked about her country of origin has gained a lot of traction on social media

In the clip, the woman claims to be from South Africa and goes on to reveal an interesting fact about Gold Reef City

Many Mzansi TikTok users couldn’t help but dismiss the lady’s claims and poke fun at her in response to the video

A beautiful stunner based in the United Kingdom (UK) left local netizens with bellyaches from laughter after claiming that she was from Mzansi and sharing facts that had many raising their eyebrows.

A young woman had SA netizens shaking their heads in disbelief after claiming she was from South Africa. Image: @surgentv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted by Surgen (@surgentv) on TikTok shows the young man interviewing a beautiful lady and inquiring where she is from.

The lady shares that she is originally from South Africa, greets in IsiZulu and goes on to share an interesting fact about the country’s largest theme park, situated in Johannesburg. She claimed that Gold Reef City was built on a gold mine.

Now as cool as the fact may sound, many South African social media users disputed the claim and poked fun at the lady.

The UK-based South African lady was right after all

Well, it turns out the lovely lady is right as the park is said to be located on an old gold mine which closed in 1971.

According to History South Africa, in the centre of Gold Reef City stands Shaft No 14 which was opened in 1887 on the Witwatersrand and closed after 84 years of operation in 1971. The buildings in the park are designed to mimic the same period.

The popular theme park boasts an amazing variety of rides and activities and is voted one of Johannesburg’s most loved and coolest entertainment destinations.

SA netizens share a good laugh online

Despite the lady’s accuracy on SA’s history, several netizens remained in disbelief as they took to the comments section to poke fun at her and the seemingly widely unknown fact.

Check out the video and the funny comments below:

Wendile Ntshakala wrote:

“Ungasibhedeli wena .”

SIMPHIWE_09 responded:

“Ngeke sis unamanga.”

ma.airtime wrote:

“Nehlule!!!”

N.Msibi commented:

“Nangu omunye uThabo Bester saze savelelwa siyi SA.”

@theboywonder said:

“Inganekwane.”

user7590841081575 wrote:

“Ey, angazi bafethu.”

Leleh commented:

“guys u Sanibonani niwuzwa ekujuleni.”

Srpdgt reacted:

“Ayngeke phela nomungaba muhle siyakuphika.”

Mxontshosho said:

“Gold reef C-EE…asimazi thina lomuntu .”

