A gorgeous young lady in Durban has posted about becoming an entire high court attorney

In the photos posted on LinkedIn, the stunner looked amazing as she celebrated the massive win

Sweet messages of congratulations flooded the young lady’s social media post, and she seemed super proud of her accomplishment

It’s wonderful to see so many young ladies achieving their dreams, with one young Durban hun following suit and becoming a legal practitioner after being admitted as a high court attorney.

Sthembile Anele Mahaye became a whole attorney. Image: Sthembile Anele Mahaye/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The legal eagle looked beautiful in the photos she posted online to commemorate the win, showing off a huge smile.

Sthembile Anele Mahaye, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, shared the news on LinkedIn, with her post receiving close to 600 reactions.

In her caption, the high achiever wrote:

“On 17 March 2023, the court ordered that I, Sthembile Anele Mahaye be admitted to practice and be duly authorised to be enrolled as a legal practitioner. I took an oath!”

Durban attorney gets warmly congratulated

Congratulations poured in for the newly minted lawyer. Here are some of the best reactions:

Raymond Thoka said:

“Beautiful news, colleague. I wish you progress and success within the profession.”

Unathi Dlamini wrote:

“Congratulations on this milestone, Sthembile!”

George Jardine Casson remarked with kindness:

“Congrats and well done!”

Gugu Ntuli noted:

“Congratulations, ndodakazi. I am so proud of you, uMmeli wami othi mina.”

Tshepiso Hadebe reacted:

“Congratulations, Sthembile. All the best going forward.”

Sthembile is a true example of brains, beauty, class, and ambition. She is an inspiration to many young women and a diligent lady who will undoubtedly reach many more milestones.

