A young lady from KZN has celebrated becoming an admitted attorney in a post shared on social media

The beautiful woman, who works as a junior attorney at a legal firm, posted photos of the wonderful moment online

LinkedIn users were impressed by the diligent legal eagle and celebrated with her in the post’s comment section

A gorgeous, smart young woman from KZN is over the moon about becoming an admitted attorney and shared her news on the LinkedIn social media platform.

A young KZN attorney. Image: Zenande Thalente Mkhize/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The brilliant lady posted snaps from her monumental occasion and looked stoic and proud of the accomplishment.

Zenande Thalente Mkhize, who works as a junior attorney at a legal firm, shared her milestone moment on social media, captioning her post:

“Admitted attorney of the high court.”

Social media users proud of young, newly minted high court attorney

The young lady received many well-wishes from people who celebrated her win with her.

Here are some of the best reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

Simo S. Mthethwa kindly said:

“Congrats and welcome to the noble profession.”

Zamaswazi Wanda added:

“Congratulations, Zeh. An admitted attorney of the high court.”

Aubrey Bongani Msane commented:

“Congratulations, Khabazela.”

Lungisa E Sonqishe reacted with pride:

“Congratulations! All the best to you!”

SA attorney and activist reflects on importance of empowering women and girls

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about acclaimed South African lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, who is a strong woman who knows what she wants in life.

The attorney is a multifaceted woman and despite growing up poor in a backyard dwelling in Bellville, Cape Town, she has excelled in various sectors.

Melene is also the co-founder of an NGO called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality.

The dedicated lady has many ambitions and believes that she could even be the president of South Africa one day, if she wanted to.

Melene uses her platform to advocate for and inspire young girls. She is a strong lady whom we were incredibly proud to speak to and profile for our Woman of Wonder series.

Source: Briefly News