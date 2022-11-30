Internationally acclaimed South African lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, is a strong woman who knows what she wants in life

The Cape Town-born attorney is a multifaceted woman of wonder, and despite growing up poor in a backyard dwelling, she has excelled in various sectors

Melene is also the co-founder and executive director of an NGO called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality

For her work as an activist and founder of an NPO, Melene has been recognised as one of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022

Award-winning lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, is an inspiring woman of wonder who needs no introduction.

Melene Rossouw is an acclaimed attorney passionate about women's rights. Image: Melene Rossouw/Supplied.

The strong woman, who grew up in Bellville South in Cape Town, is an internationally acclaimed attorney who has undertaken various roles in the public and private sectors, civil society, and more.

Melene grew up in a small backyard dwelling but had big dreams

Despite growing up in poverty with her mom and older sister as a ‘backyard dweller’ in her aunt’s residence, Melene never allowed her circumstances to limit her dreams.

In fact, the 37-year-old attributes her humble upbringing to her love of giving back to others.

In a previous interview with Matie Media, Melene said she has always been passionate about justice and caring for others.

As a young attorney, she refused to take money from her clients and offered pro-bono services to those who needed it most.

Melene is also a staunch activist for women’s rights, and in 2017, she co-founded a non-profit organisation called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Melene notes that every challenge she has faced only served to help her grow as a person:

“Throughout my life, I have faced innumerable obstacles, but they always instilled in me invaluable life lessons and skills like resilience, courage, and perseverance.”

Melene Rossouw is a formidable women's rights activist. Image: Melene Rossouw/Supplied.

Melene explains that starting Women Lead Movement was one of her biggest career obstacles. But despite the difficulties encountered, her passion for women’s rights propelled her:

“When we started, we had no track record, credibility, or support within the sector. Funding was also a considerable challenge. We only had a vision and passion.

“My belief in the vision, values, and potential of the Women Lead Movement kept me going.”

Professor Thuli Madonsela inspires the formidable women’s rights activist

Melene, who holds a Master of Laws from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), stated that Professor Thuli Madonsela is one formidable woman whom she greatly admires:

“[She] embodies grace, dignity, wisdom, courage, fortitude, humility, ethical leadership, and vision.

"Her time as the Public Protector showed us everything we needed to know about her character and work.

“Madonsela is a staunch defender of our constitutional democracy and a symbol of justice and courage.”

The acclaimed lawyer uses her position and influence to inspire others

Melene uses the various platforms she has to empower women and notes that there is a huge need for young ladies to have positive role models.

Additionally, the human rights activist believes that there are various qualities strong women, who want to change the country for the better, should possess:

“They must be ethical and civic-minded, encourage strategic thinking, innovation, take action, garner trust and credibility, possess emotional and social intelligence, and have excellent decision-making capabilities [among other qualities].

“We need to ensure that [young women and girls] access opportunities to unearth their potential and change the trajectory of their lives."

Melene argues that it’s not only essential for the girl-child to dream big, but it is necessary to support and empower women and girls and help them realise their dreams:

“The girl-child is equally deserving of a prosperous future. The statistics clearly show that education is a powerful tool to build the confidence of young girls.”

Melene Rossouw still has dreams she’d like to see realised

Despite having achieved various accolades for her amazing work, the lawyer is still highly ambitious:

“[Some of my dreams include] expanding the Women Lead Movement across the African continent.

"I want to establish community legal advice offices to provide impactful and sustainable pro-bono legal services to disadvantaged communities.

"I also see myself working for a large international organisation, providing strategic leadership and advice on matters pertaining to protecting and advancing human rights and consolidating democracy."

Melene also wants to further her education and obtain a doctoral degree within the next few years and concludes by saying:

“I might even consider running for presidential office in South Africa!”

Briefly News 2022 Women of Wonder aims to inspire women

Briefly News wants to celebrate the female changemakers of 2022 by honouring a few influential, inspiring women.

The team looked for women who made a success despite some tough challenges they faced in their respective sectors.

Our goal is to create inspirational content that shows our audience what the embodiment of a resilient and strong South African woman is.

Briefly News hopes to motivate other women to go beyond their limits.

If you want to participate in our next special project or want to be featured in one of Briefly News' women empowerment articles, please email contact@briefly.co.za with Women Empowerment in the subject line.

