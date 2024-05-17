Mzansi's most-loved series, Shaka iLembe, has been approved for its third season

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news and also mentioned that they started shooting the second season weeks ago

Many viewers of the show can't wait, and some also want to know when the second season will air

After a successful first season of the South African drama series Shaka iLembe, fans are in for a treat as the show returns to our small screens.

Shaka iLembe has been approved for a third season

Social media has been buzzing as their favourite drama series had good news for them after the show received a standing ovation for its stellar first season. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced that Shaka iLembe has been approved for a third season.

Phil shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and mentioned that they had started shooting the second season a few weeks ago.

He wrote:

"Shaka ILembe approved for a third season.The epic drama series started shooting its second season few weeks ago.The Mzansi Magic series was a ratings hit as well as lauded by critics for its casting and production."

See the post below:

Viewers react to the news

Many netizens reacted to the news that the show has been approved for a third season. See some of the reactions below:

@Ltd_Pty_ questioned:

"When is season 2 coming out."

@TheEazyEd wrote:

"They must keep going until they get to Bayede dawg."

@Sharon_R_Nyika said:

"Yooo being approved for a 3rd season while currently shooting the 2nd is epic."

@Nomsa_Md asked:

"When can we expect the second season to air?"

@SiphiweMoyo commented:

"Can they start shooting that season 3 once and for all please."

@Allendinho mentioned:

"They must not mess up like The Wife was messed-up please."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills. The show recently ended its first season, and fans were eager to see how the story would be continued in the following season.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

