South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso has many fans excited about his debut in House of Zwide

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed the star's role on the show

Many fans and followers of the star are excited about the role Mduduzi will be playing on House of Zwide

The veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso recently bagged a new acting gig on eTV's House of Zwide.

Mduduzi's to play role of ex-con on House of Zwide

House of Zwide fans and viewers are in for a treat. The former Diep City actor is set to bring a lot of drama to the show as he makes his debut.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently revealed that Mduduzi Mabaso would play on eTV's popular show on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Mduduzi Mabaso will be playing Faith Zwide’s ex con brother ‘Msizi’ on House of Zwide."

See the post below:

Viewers excited about Mduduzi's new role

Shortly after the star's character was revealed, many viewers were excited about it. See some of the comments below:

@ww_kulture wrote:

"Ohh he's about to eat this role up."

@beko_simnikiwe said:

"Ohhhh they are about to take over house of Zwide. Ohhh I love to see this."

@BoostingCable responded:

"Suffocate is perfect for that role, but... More thugs, less fashion. House of Zwide is supposed to be about fashion."

@m_dimakatsoM commented:

"Yoh I feel pity for Nkosi. They will finish him off."

@Palesa_shortgun responded:

"We are about to feast."

@thabang4real2 replied:

"What a brilliant casting. He's gonna make so much magic with Winnie."

@MsPinkMatter mentioned:

"We need more fashion rivalries storyline. Sally Spectra and Stephanie Forrester vibes."

