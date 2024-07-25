Actor Mduduzi Mabaso’s Role in ‘House of Zwide’ Excites Viewers: “We Are About to Feast”
- South African actor Mduduzi Mabaso has many fans excited about his debut in House of Zwide
- The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed the star's role on the show
- Many fans and followers of the star are excited about the role Mduduzi will be playing on House of Zwide
The veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso recently bagged a new acting gig on eTV's House of Zwide.
Mduduzi's to play role of ex-con on House of Zwide
House of Zwide fans and viewers are in for a treat. The former Diep City actor is set to bring a lot of drama to the show as he makes his debut.
Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently revealed that Mduduzi Mabaso would play on eTV's popular show on his Twitter (X) page.
He wrote:
"Mduduzi Mabaso will be playing Faith Zwide’s ex con brother ‘Msizi’ on House of Zwide."
See the post below:
Viewers excited about Mduduzi's new role
Shortly after the star's character was revealed, many viewers were excited about it. See some of the comments below:
@ww_kulture wrote:
"Ohh he's about to eat this role up."
@beko_simnikiwe said:
"Ohhhh they are about to take over house of Zwide. Ohhh I love to see this."
@BoostingCable responded:
"Suffocate is perfect for that role, but... More thugs, less fashion. House of Zwide is supposed to be about fashion."
@m_dimakatsoM commented:
"Yoh I feel pity for Nkosi. They will finish him off."
@Palesa_shortgun responded:
"We are about to feast."
@thabang4real2 replied:
"What a brilliant casting. He's gonna make so much magic with Winnie."
@MsPinkMatter mentioned:
"We need more fashion rivalries storyline. Sally Spectra and Stephanie Forrester vibes."
Sjava bags role on Queendom
According to a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava has landed a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom.
The Mama hitmaker will once again tap into his acting side. Sjava shared that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za