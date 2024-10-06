Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2: Release date and what we know so far

Trapped in a Dating Sim is an anime TV series based on a light novel by Japanese author Yomu Mishima. Thanks to its unexpected plot twists, the show boasts a 7.3/10 IMDb rate. With its first season running from April to June 2022, many viewers are curious when Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 will premiere.

Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series, which Monda illustrated, features seven parts and 176 chapters. A manga adaptation by Seven Seas Entertainment began serialization in October 2018. From April to June 2022, season 1 of the anime TV series was adapted by ENGI. A second season has been announced thanks to its stellar performance.

Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2

Anime Trapped in a Dating: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Genre Comedy, science fiction, isekai Written by Kenta Ihara Directed by Kazuya Miura and Shin'ichi Fukumoto Music by Show Aratame Studio ENGI Licensed by Crunchyroll Original run 3 April 2022-present Episodes 12

When is Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 being released?

‘’Will Leon manage to expose Marie’s manipulation of her love interests in Trapped in a Dating: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs season 2?’’ This is a question most of the fans who watched the TV series first season constantly ask.

According to Anime Corner, after an announcement on 26 December 2022 that the show would be renewed for a second season, its designer, Masahiko Suzuki, posted an illustration to celebrate the news.

While there is no official message about Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 release date, considering its first season was announced in November 2021 and premiered in April 2022, it is safe to predict the second season will air in late 2023 or early 2024.

What happens in Trapped in a Dating Sim?

By March 2024, Trapped in a Dating Sim anime series had over 3 million copies circulating. Seven Seas Entertainment, who released both the light novel series and the manga in English, describes the series’ storyline as follows:

After being forced by his sister to complete an otome game successfully, an office worker meets his tragic death. However, he is reincarnated into a dating sim video game as Leon Fou Bartfort. In a world ruled by women, he has to struggle and find his place at the table despite his humble background. Nonetheless, Leon bears a secret weapon with him: his past experience in the game. Watch him change his new world!

How many volumes are there in Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Yomu Mishima's light novel Trapped in a Dating Sim features 13 volumes, all released on 29 March 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed it in English in April 2020; the first volume was released digitally on 19 November 2020.

Who are Trapped in a Dating Sim cast members?

Season 1 of the anime TV series featured characters who successfully brought the storyline to life. Will they still feature in its second season? We can only cross our fingers that they will. Here is a glimpse of Trapped in a Dating Sim cast:

Leon Fou Bartfort voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka

Olivia voiced by Kana Ichinose

Angelica Rapha Redgrave voiced by Fairouz Ai

Luxion voiced by Akira Ishinda

Marie Fou Lafan voiced by Ayane Sakura

Jilk Fia Marmoria voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi

Brad Fou Field voiced by Shinnosuke Tachibana

Julius Rapha Holfort voiced by Kenichi Suzumura

FAQs

The popularity of Trapped in a Dating Sim has left many viewers searching for when its second season will be released. Below are some frequently asked questions about the anime television show:

Will there be a season 2 for Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Yes, Trapped in a Dating: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs will have a second season. However, its exact release date remains a mystery, creating a sense of anticipation among its fans, who are eager to know what happens next.

Who does Leon marry in Trapped in a Dating Sim?

According to Comic Book Resources, Leon’s marriage prospects consist of his two female friends, Olivia and Angelica, at the end of the anime’s season 1 finale. But who will he exchange nuptials with? Find out more in its second season.

Who is Marie in Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Episode 4 of the series reveals that the hot female anime character, Marie, a fellow isekai, is Leon’s little sister from his past life. The siblings reunite in the worst possible way.

Source: Twitter

Who is the protagonist of Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Leon Fou Bartford is the series’ main protagonist. The Japanese man is reincarnated into an otome game his mischievous sister made him play.

Where will Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 be aired?

While we anxiously await the series’ second season, the first one is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Trapped in a Dating Sim season 1 trailer is also available on YouTube. Its manga adaptation and light novel series are available from retailers such as Forbidden Planet and Amazon.

The release date for Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 has yet to be revealed to the broader public. Nonetheless, based on the anime’s season 1, fans can only look forward to a continuation of an epic storyline, high-quality animation, and interesting character development.

