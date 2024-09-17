The 25 hottest anime girls of all time you will fall in love with

Anime has produced some of the most memorable and appealing female characters. As a result, we have chosen to compile a list of the 25 hottest anime girls of all time. These anime heroines are noted for their beauty, strong personalities, and individual characteristics.

We decided to compile a list of the 25 hottest anime girls of all time based on their physical attractiveness and overall demeanour. We also examined other sources, such as Ranker and Screen Rant, taking into regard public votes and each character's likeness and popularity.

The 25 hottest anime girls of all time

Numerous female anime characters in history have enticing personalities and, of course, attractive appearances. Here is our list of the hottest.

Number Character Anime series 25 Yaoyorozu Momo My Hero Academia 24 Akame Akame Ga Kill! 23 Erina Nakiri Shokugeki no Soma 22 Nico Robin One Piece 21 Lucy Heartfilia Fairy Tail 20 Makima Chainsaw Man 19 Rin Tohsaka Fate/stay night 18 Mirajane Strauss Fairy Tail 17 Tsunade Naruto 16 Darkness KonoSuba 15 Yoruichi Shihouin Bleach 14 Elizabeth Liones The Seven Deadly Sins 13 Hinata Hyuga Naruto 12 Esdeath Akame Ga Kill! 11 Albedo Overlord 10 Asuna Sword Art Online 9 Emilia Re 8 Nami One Piece 7 Yumeko Jabami Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler 6 Erza Scarlet Fairy Tail 5 Kuroka High School DxD 4 Yor Forger SPY x FAMILY 3 Mizuhara Chizuru Kanojo, Okarishimasu 2 Rias Gremory High School DxD 1 Akeno Himejima High School DxD

25. Yaoyorozu Momo

Race: Human

Human Birthday: September 23

September 23 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Onyx

Momo Yaoyorozu is an exceptional student at U.A. High School in My Hero Academia. She is known for her intelligence, leadership abilities, and Quirk "Creation," which allows her to create objects from her own body. Despite her regal exterior, she is humble and always strives to improve herself.

24. Akame

Race: Demon-human

Demon-human Birthday: October 24

October 24 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Red

Akame is the main character in Akame Ga Kill!. She is an extremely competent assassin who wields the cursed sword Murasame, which can kill with a single cut.

Akame, a pretty anime girl, was originally sold to the Empire along with her sister Kurome to be trained as an assassin, but she defected to the rebels when she was dispatched to assassinate General Najenda, the leader of Night Raid, and joined them in their attempt to destroy the corrupt monarchy.

23. Erina Nakiri

Race: Human

Human Birthday: March 23

March 23 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Purple

In Shokugeki no Soma, Erina Nakiri is a heroine who occasionally competes with Sōma Yukihira. A member of the legendary Nakiri family, she is the top prospect of the 92nd Tōtsuki Generation and a former 10th seat of the Elite Ten Council. She is gifted "God's Tongue" and has the best taste in the world.

According to Shokugekinosoma, Sōma and her grandfather, former Headmaster Senzaemon Nakiri, have formally appointed her as Headmaster of Tōtsuki Academy. This followed the rebel alliance's triumph in the Regimental Shokugeki.

22. Nico Robin

Race: Human

Human Birthday: February 6

February 6 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Blue

Nico Robin is the archaeologist for the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. According to One Piece, as a child, she was chased because she could read Poneglyphs.

Robin is Nico Olvia's daughter, and she comes from an archaeological family. At an early age, she consumed the Hana Hana no Mi, which gave her the ability to duplicate her body parts (or her complete body) on any surface at her desire.

21. Lucy Heartfilia

Race: Human

Human Birthday: July 1

July 1 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Lucy Heartfilia is the Celestial Spirit Mage in Fairy Tail. She is a member of the Heartfilia family, which was formerly one of Fiore's wealthiest and most important conglomerates.

She decides to join the Fairy Tail Guild and settles in with her new guildmates. Her magical keys allow her to summon Celestial Spirits to battle alongside her.

20. Makima

Race: Devil

Devil Birthday: January 7

January 7 Hair colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Eye colour: Yellow

Makima is a strange and cunning character in Chainsaw Man. As a high-ranking Public Safety officer, she commands complete obedience and dread.

The anime character was the Chief Cabinet Secretary's Personal Devil Hunter and took Denji in as her human pet. After she died, she was reincarnated as Nayuta.

19. Rin Tohsaka

Race: Human (Mage)

Human (Mage) Birthday: February 3

February 3 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Aqua

Rin Tohsaka is a strong-willed and competent magician in Fate/stay night. She is the Master of Archer in the Fifth Holy Grail War. She is the current head of the Tohsaka family and Sakura Matou's biological older sister.

18. Mirajane Strauss

Race: Human

Human Birthday: June 22

June 22 Hair colour: White

White Eye colour: Blue

Mirajane Strauss is an S-Class Mage from Fairy Tail. Though she is gentle and kind-hearted, she possesses a terrifying skill that allows her to morph into a devil via Take Over magic. She is the elder sister of Elfman and Lisanna.

17. Tsunade

Race: Human

Human Birthday: August 2

August 2 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Tsunade is one of Naruto's Legendary Sannin and the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. Tsunade is a Senju and Uzumaki Clan descendant and one of Konohagakure's Sannin.

She is regarded as the world's most powerful kunoichi and greatest medical-nin. Tsunade's recurrent loss of loved ones led her to abandon her shinobi life for many years.

16. Darkness

Race: Human

Human Birthday: 6th April

6th April Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Darkness is one of the main characters of KonoSuba. Despite her high background and beauty, she is an extreme pain-seeker who enjoys putting herself in danger. She is one of the most attractive girls in anime.

15. Yoruichi Shihouin

Race: Soul

Soul Birthday: January 1

January 1 Hair colour: Purple hair

Purple hair Eyes colour: Yellow

Yoruichi Shihouin is a former captain of the Gotei 13 in Bleach and the Stealth Force commander. She is an extremely competent warrior with a fun demeanour and the ability to shift into a black cat.

Her lieutenant was Marenoshin Ōmaeda. She has given up command of both posts and now works with Kisuke Urahara and Tessai Tsukabishi at the Urahara Shop in the Human World.

14. Elizabeth Liones

Race: Goddess (Reincarnated as Human)

Goddess (Reincarnated as Human) Birthday: June 12

June 12 Hair colour: Silver

Silver Eye colour: Blue

Elizabeth is the Kingdom of Liones' third princess and a key character in The Seven Deadly Sins. She has a lovely heart and is genuinely caring, especially for Meliodas.

Originally a claimed survivor of Danafor's devastation, Elizabeth was adopted and reared by King Bartra Liones. After the Holy Knights rebel, she embarks on a mission to find the Seven Deadly Sins, working as a waitress at Meliodas' tavern, the Boar Hat.

13. Hinata Hyuga

Race: Human

Human Birthday: December 27

December 27 Hair colour: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Eye colour: White (Byakugan)

Hinata Hyuga is a member of the Hyuga Clan who eventually marries Naruto Uzumaki in the Naruto manga. Despite her modest and guarded demeanour, Hinata is a courageous and strong kunoichi with a profound affection for Naruto.

Her gentle demeanour and naive attractiveness make her one of the most endearing characters in anime. The hot anime girl possesses the Byakugan, a strong vision talent.

12. Esdeath

Race: Human

Human Birthday: February 29

February 29 Hair colour: Light blue

Light blue Eye colour: Dark blue

Esdeath is a sadistic general in Akame Ga Kill!. Her Teigu, or Demon's Extract, enables her to control ice, making her an unstoppable force on the battlefield. She is the Empire's highest-ranking general, one of the world's most powerful Teigu users, and the Jaegers' leader.

11. Albedo

Race: Succubus

Succubus Birthday: Unknown

Unknown Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Gold

Albedo is one of the main characters in the light novel series Overlord. Tabula Smaragdina developed three NPCs, one of them being Ainz Ooal Gown's self-proclaimed wife. She is a succubus who leads the Floor Guardians in Nazarick.

10. Asuna

Race: Human

Human Birthday: September 30

September 30 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

She is the primary heroine in the Sword Art Online series, the deuteragonist of the Aincrad Arc, and the protagonist of the Mother's Rosario side story. The beautiful anime girl is the daughter of RECT Inc.'s previous CEO.

9. Emilia

Race: Half-Elf

Half-Elf Birthday: September 23

September 23 Hair colour: Silver

Silver Eye colour: Purple-blue

Emilia is the main heroine of the Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu series. She is a half-elf and a contender for the 42nd king of the Dragon Kingdom of Lugunica in the Royal Selection, and she met Natsuki Subaru on the day he was summoned into the world.

8. Nami

Race: Unknown

Unknown Birthday: July 3

July 3 Hair colour: Orange

Orange Eye colour: Brown

Nami is the navigator for the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. She is extremely clever, adept at mapping, and possesses an innate ability to forecast weather patterns. Her Clima-Tact allows her to manipulate the weather to her advantage in battle.

Nami is the crew's third member, the second to join during the Orange Town Arc. She is Nojiko's adoptive sister. The female is among the hottest anime characters.

7. Yumeko Jabami

Race: Human

Human Birthday: June 17

June 17 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Red

Yumeko is the main character of Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler. She is a second-year transfer student at Hyakkaou Private Academy and is a classmate of Ryota Suzui and Mary Saotome.

6. Erza Scarlet

Race: Human

Human Birthday: April 7

April 7 Hair colour: Scarlet

Scarlet Eye colour: Brown

Erza Scarlet is an S-Class Mage in the Fairy Tail and an important member of Team Natsu. Known for her strong sense of justice and unequalled combat talents, she also acted as Fairy Tail's 7th Guild Master when Makarov was away. The anime waifu is feared and revered for her potent Requip magic.

5. Kuroka

Race: Nekoshou (Nekomata)

Nekoshou (Nekomata) Birthday: October 1

October 1 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Gold

Kuroka is a Nekoshou from High School DxD and Koneko Toujou's older sister. She is a Nekoshou, a rare species of Nekomata, and a member of the Vali Team who previously served in the Khaos Brigade.

Kuroka Toujou, a former SS-Class Stray Devil, was one of the Underworld's most wanted villains. She is also one of Issei's fiancées.

4. Yor Forger

Race: Human

Human Birthday: April 6

April 6 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Red

Yor Forger is one of the main characters in the SPY x FAMILY series. While she works as an ordinary office secretary at Berlint City Hall, she also leads a secret life as a garden assassin under the code name "Thorn Princess".

Yor enters into a sham marriage with Loid Forger to fulfill their individual ambitions to continue her profession as an assassin. She later becomes Anya Forger's adoptive mother.

3. Mizuhara Chizuru

Race: Human

Human Birthday: April 19

April 19 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Chizuru Mizuhara, commonly known as Chizuru Ichinose, is the primary female character in Kanojo, Okarishimasu. She is a lovely and brilliant college girl studying Literature at Nerima University.

2. Rias Gremory

Race: Devil

Devil Birthday: April 9

April 9 Hair colour: Crimson

Crimson Eye colour: Blue

Ichiei Ishibumi's light novel, anime, and manga series High School DxD has a fictional character named Rias. She is the primary love interest of the main character, Issei Hyoudou.

Rias is the Gremory Family's daughter and second child, and she became the successor after her brother, Sirzechs, became the Satan Lucifer. She is also a high school student at Kuoh Academy.

1. Akeno Himejima

Race: Fallen Angel-Human Hybrid

Fallen Angel-Human Hybrid Birthday: July 21

July 21 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Violet

Akeno Himejima is one of the female protagonists in High School DxD. She is the daughter of Baraqiel, a Fallen Angel Cadre who later became Grigori's Vice-Governor General, and Shuri Himejima, making her a descendant of the Himejima clan.

After her mother died, Akeno was quickly found and appointed Queen of Rias Gremory, who became her closest friend. Akeno, one of the most beautiful anime girls, serves as the vice president of Kuoh Academy's Occult Research Club.

Frequently asked questions

Our ranking of the hottest anime girls combines their physical attractiveness with the compelling personalities that make them fan favourites. Below, we answer some frequently asked questions about these renowned characters.

Who is the most attractive anime girl of all time? Akeno Himejima from High School DxD tops the list as the most attractive anime girl of all time.

Akeno Himejima from High School DxD tops the list as the most attractive anime girl of all time. What makes anime girls so appealing? Anime girls are supposed to appear cute in order to appeal to their target audience.

Anime girls are supposed to appear cute in order to appeal to their target audience. Which anime girl has the best body? Esdeath from Akame ga Kill! is mentioned as having an alluring figure and a charming personality.

Esdeath from Akame ga Kill! is mentioned as having an alluring figure and a charming personality. Who is the top 1 anime girl? Lucy Heartfilia from Fairy Tail is ranked as the top anime girl.

Lucy Heartfilia from Fairy Tail is ranked as the top anime girl. Who is the top 1 cutest anime girl? Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer is regarded as the cutest anime girl.

These 25 hottest anime girls are notable not just for their stunning appearances but also for their depth and noteworthy roles in their respective series. They continue to leave an indelible effect on fans, becoming iconic icons in the anime industry.

