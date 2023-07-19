Who is Mienke Ehlers? Age, education, career, profiles, net worth

Mienke Ehlers is yet another AFDA graduate whose acting talent has been praised by fans. In 2022, she brought to life the character Dalena in the Dinge van ń Kind series adaptation. What has the actress been up to after the end of the show?

Mienke is a South African actress from the series Dinge van ń Kind. Photo: @mienkeehlers (modified by author)

Mienke, affectionately referred to as Minx by her fans, has been on the small screen for less than five years, but her performance has garnered a following from fans waiting for her next project.

Mienke Ehlers' profile and bio summary

Full name Mienke Ehlers Date of birth 4 July 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5'6'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Female Orientation Straight Relationship status In a relationship Partner Loïc du Toit Parents Lana Ehlers Johan Ehlers Siblings Landi Kotzé (sister) Education AFDA Profession Actress Stylist Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

How old is Mienke Ehlers?

Mienke was born on 4 July 1996 in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa. She turned 27 in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. Her father is the former CEO of Agri-Expo, Johan Ehlers.

Mienke Ehlers' education

According to reports, the actress matriculated from Paarl Girls High School in 2014. She studied Dramatic Arts at the University of Stellenbosch from 2015 to 2018, followed by an Honours in Live Performance and Motion Picture from AFDA in Cape Town.

Mienke Ehlers' career

As per her IMDb profile, Mienke has been working on and off television screens. In 2021, she was a props assistant for the kykNET soapie Suidooster, and in 2022, she was the props buyer for Season 3 of the Netflix series Blood & Water.

Mienke Ehlers' TV roles

Ehlers made her acting debut on the small screen in the movie Magda Louw as Lydia Snyman, which aired on kykNET on 4 July 2021. The movie was turned into a TV series and released in 2023.

In her first starring role, the actress portrayed Dalena van Vuuren in the kykNET series Dinge van ń Kind, which is based on the Afrikaan novel of the same name written by Marita van der Vyver.

Fictional character Dalena van Vuuren from the TV show Dinge van ń Kind. Photo: @mienkeehlers (modified by author)

According to IOL, the show is set in the 1970s and follows Mart Vermaak's exploits at different stages of her life. Mienke's character, Dalena, is Mart's high school best friend.

News24 praised the AFDA graduate's performance on the show and said:

"The scenes with young Mart (Melissa Myburgh) and Dalena (Mienke Elhers) are an absolute joy to watch. Both actors do a splendid job of pulling in the viewer with authentic portrayals that conjure up childhood nostalgia."

Behind-the-scenes look at the new project Ehlers is working on for kykNET. Photo: @mienkeehlers (modified by author)

Regarding Mienke Ehlers' net worth, there have been no reports of her net worth or any assets she may have acquired over the years.

Mienke Ehlers' Instagram

The Dinge van ń Kind actress has 12,000 followers on her Instagram account. She shares behind-the-scenes content of her current projects and fashion tips. In May, she styled the front cover of Stellenbosch Visio magazine.

The actress has been a stylist for a year. Photo: Laaik Social Media (modified by author)

Mienke Ehlers is a fresh-faced actress who impressed viewers with her performance on the Afrikaans series Dinge vań n Kind, which is available on Showmax. The young actress also recently added "stylist" to her resume.

