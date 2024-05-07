One man in the Eastern Cape had discovered eight new snake species and more during his research

Dr Werner Conradie conducted his research on the amphibian and reptile species of the Okavango River Basin for his thesis

The PhD holder explained how they found the reptiles and other species, he also stated they would be conducting a study to confirm the other species

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Eastern Cape conservationist Dr Werner Conradie discovers brand new snake species, and he shares his take on the newly found reptile.

A man found brand new snakes and other species. Image: Nelson Mandela University George Campus

Source: Facebook

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight brand new snakes

According to the Daily Maverick, Dr Werner Conradie conducted his research on the amphibian and reptile species of the Okavango River Basin for his thesis. This area has not gotten much attention due to Angola's civil conflict.

The publication stated that snakes found in Angola have never been seen in the country. Dr Werner Conradie explained to the publication the following:

"I was always eager to pursue a PhD." And so the Okavango adventure began to take shape.

He stated that there are issues with the delta, such as a decline in the number of birds, a reduction in the volume of water coming in, and a delay in seasonal floods.

“We wanted to find out what was causing this. The eight new species we found was almost by accident,” he said.

The publication stated that Eastern Cape conservationists found five new species of snakes, and a water snake was one of the recently identified species in the delta. Two of the other species were new geckos. Dr Werner Conradie will be conducting a study on the different species to confirm new species.

Snake enthusiast stuns Mzansi with impressive collection, SA cracks jokes

Briefly News previously reported that a fascinating gentleman surprised many people on social media after he unveiled his collection of snakes.

Denzel Ncube from Limpopo-Vleifontein has become the talk of the town after a post of him went viral on social media. In a post shared by Briefly News, he can be seen standing with a large snake wrapped around him. The gentleman revealed that he had more than 15 large snakes inside buckets and jars in his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News