A video of a Tall cop posing for the camera has gone viral on social media leaving people impressed by his height

The TikTok video shows the tall South African Police Service (SAPS) officer towering over the fence and a neighbour's dog

Entertained Mzansi netizens joked about the "long arm of the law" in response to the viral video

A video of a remarkably tall police officer had social media users stunned.

Poeple were amazed by a SAPS officer's tall height. Image: @akani_mlambya/TikTok, Iona Studio/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Height is a physical characteristic that is difficult to ignore. Tall people stand out from the crowd, literally. This can make them more noticeable, especially in situations where most people are of average height.

Tall cop poses for the camera in a TikTok video

The footage posted on TikTok by @akani_mlambya shows the law enforcement official wearing his SAPS uniform as he poses for the camera, showing his tall frame.

The video also shows the neighbour's dog looking over the fence, seemingly surprised by the man's height.

See the video below:

Netizens react to the tall cop's height online

The video gained much traction online and garnered comments from amused netizens who joked about how long the arm of the law was, poking fun at the officer's height.

user6685411309102 said:

"Ingalo yomthetho ende."

Amu responded:

"Afunani amapoyisa ku tiktok."

user8148086577409 commented:

" I always pray ukuthi ngijole nendoda ende njengale."

Nomzamo2019 said:

"Makhe Makhe ukobe."

Njunju Wakhe OkamaNd replied:

"Waze wamude bo."

lunganimazibuko428@gmail.com replied:

"Ngeke ungibophe nje wena mina."

Lindz replied:

"Lenja nokuthanda indaba zaka makhelwane ."

Rudzani Roo Mncube said:

"Indeed yinde ingalo yomthetho."

