A grade R learner from Empisini Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal won thousands of hearts on social media

The five-year-old girl is seen in a TikTok video reading her written speech about the importance of recycling

People were impressed by her advanced reading skills and joked that she should be in university

A preschooler wowed the internet with her reading skills. Image: @macingwane0303

Source: TikTok

A remarkable Grade R student has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her exceptional speech.

The five-year-old’s speech was based on the topic of recycling, and her delivery was nothing short of impressive.

Prodigy's amazing speech

In the TikTok video posted by @macingwane0303, the little girl sounds eloquent as she confidently recites her well-written speech.

The clip gained traction online, amassing an impressive 184,000 views and still counting.

Early childhood education

Social media users were buzzing with praise for both the child's mother and her school, commending them for nurturing such a literate young scholar.

Many viewers couldn't help but make jokes about how advanced she seemed, suggesting she was ready for university at such a tender age.

Watch the video below:

SA praise primary school learner

Some even jokingly suggested that she should be given her own classroom to teach, considering her remarkable speaking skills.

Read some of the comments below:

@thabogumede5 asked:

"Inini iMatric dance yakhe?"

@samke_m89 wrote:

"Mnikeni I office lakhe."

@tumi8771 posted:

"I'm so proud of you. I don't know the creche where she studies but let's clap our hands for the work they are doing."

@mpumy_90 commented:

"Never sisi, mnikeni class lakhe afundise ngeke. MaPhakade nzena."

@thabilesharon mentioned:

"In my professional opinion, I believe Lwandle is ready to be Minister of Basic Education."

@speaksonlythetruth said:

"Public speaking is on another level here. "

@lungyzikhali suggested:

"Akaye e university."

@siyandamancinzaka added:

"Wow Lwandle is too clever there are learners who are in Grade 11 but they can't read perfectly like her."

Source: Briefly News