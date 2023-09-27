A TikTok video showing a woman wearing Gucci in a taxi has gone viral, with many users mistaking her for Bonang Matheba

Matheba herself responded to the video with a humorous comment, adding to the amusement of Mzansi netizens

The video serves as a reminder that situations are not always what they seem like and that designer outfits don't necessarily mean you're a celebrity

A man had social media users busting with laughter after claiming that he had caught a taxi ride and spotted award-winning television presenter and radio personality Bonang Matheba sitting in front of him.

Bonang Matheba responded to a man who claimed she was in a taxi with him. Image: @bonang_m/Instagram, @buhle_ghost/TikTok

Video shows a woman wearing Gucci in taxi

A video posted by @buhle_ghost shows passengers sitting in a taxi before the camera zooms in on a woman wearing a Gucci outfit suspected to be fake.

@buhle_ghost joked that he was sitting behind Bonang Matheba in the taxi - evidently poking fun at the woman in her questionable designer.

The now-viral video ended up being seen by Queen B, who humorously responded: "Bye" to the TikTok post.

Watch the clip below:

South African netizens amused by TikTok video

Mzansi netizens responded with banter and laughter to the TikTok video.

Bonang Matheba replied:

"Bye."

CallMeVee commented:

"And nguye mtase."

Brown Cherrie wrote:

"Ngoba Buhle! Awuzwa hehehe."

Oneandonlydoomsdae:) commented:

"Such a humble queen, she's taking a taxi."

User7952496930856 said:

"Kodwa esan iscefe."

Yamkela_Nxawe commented:

"Into ozoyiboshwa."

AmieMaila reacted:

"Uyena!!!"

Bonang Matheba says blogger Rea Gopane still paying R300k debt for defaming her

In another article, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has revealed how she enjoys monthly payments from a blogger, Rea Gopane after she dragged him to court for refusing to withdraw defamatory content about her despite multiple written requests.

She reminded her followers about the dangers of cyberbullying after controversial book author Jackie Phamotse made wild accusations about the 1994 Miss Universe first runner-up Basetsana and her TV personality husband Romeo Kumalo.

Taking to the X app (Twitter), Bonang jovially said:

"Wonderful! Fvck around and find out! Rea Gopane and friends. BURN!"

