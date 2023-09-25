A TikTok video featuring a woman flaunting her Gucci attire and car keys in a kasi mall has ignited a lively debate in Mzansi

The young influencer posted the video as a joke to try and get as many reactions from people who were shopping

While some praised her style and confidence, others questioned her motives and authenticity, especially in such settings

A young woman shared a video of her walking in the mall dressed in Gucci and she caught flack for it. Images: @deelaah01

Source: TikTok

A woman recently raised controversy at a local kasi mall by donning Gucci attire and flaunting her car keys in a TikTok video.

Woman flexes Gucci

TikTok user @deelaah01 shared a video of her walking in the mall wearing Gucci. The video quickly gained attraction, prompting a mixed reaction from Mzansi. While some applauded her confidence and style, others questioned the purpose of her visit to the shopping centre.

Many argued that some individuals who flaunt their wealth may not have the financial means they suggest, igniting a broader discussion on the pressure to keep up with the Instagram life. The young hun posted the video as a joke to see how people in the kasi would react to her style.

Watch the video below:

Woman's Gucci flex video sparks debate

Mzansi's response to the video reflects a complex interplay between appearance and reality in the age of social media.

People reacted to the woman's video with a number of questions and comments:

@emelda shared:

"Today you might be all glory, by a snap of a finger, all gone. Count your blessings, don't look down on others."

@sirxnetz_ said:

"The difference between rich and wealthy is this."

@Average life goals commented:

"Me hiding my keys and looking like a hobo cos I don’t want people asking me for Christmas."

@User.scroll.through exposed:

"Wait a minute!!! Mapara a kasi are the ones who wear Gucci a lot & some don’t even have fancy cars. Unless you’re showing off your ride."

@user8174778019781 motivated:

"Those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind, just be yourself, babygirl."

@kagiso tshehla said:

"People who aren't rich are always the loudest when it comes to the brands they have/wear."

Fashionista stuns with handcrafted couture creations

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on Mandisa, a fashion designer who recently caught Twitter's attention after she shared an image of herself wearing her designs.

The Twitterverse loved the outfit and many people wanted to know how to place orders and inquired about her prices.

Mandisa owns a fashion design company, Mandi Moth Designs, and she creates clothing for women, men and children of all sizes.

Source: Briefly News