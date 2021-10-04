Mandisa is fashion designer who recently caught the attention of Twitter after she shared an image of herself wearing her designs

The Twitterverse loved the outfit and many people wanted to know how to place orders and inquired about her prices

Mandisa is the owner of fashion design company, Mandi Moth Designs, and she creates clothing for women, men and children of all sizes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fashion Designer, Mandisa, is the owner of her own clothing brand known as Mandi Moth Designs. Not only is she a fashion designer, she also sews the clothing from scratch. Recently, Mandisa has been getting loads of attention after she posted on her Twitter page saying:

"I made the clothes I'm wearing. I'm a fashion designer based in Maboneng. Please retweet, my next customer might be on your timeline."

Mandisa has social media falling in-love with her designs. Image: @MandisaFashion/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her followers are amazed at her skills and simply love her hustle. Many others are so impressed that they showed interest in placing orders and some want to help get her name out there.

In just one day, Mandisa's eye-catching post has attracted over 1 500 retweets and more than 4 000 likes.

Let's check out some of the comments:

@ForageandFlora:

"Beautiful designs Mandisa. Please follow back, I would like to hook you up with someone who may want to profile you."

@always2Bme:

"Very talented indeed!"

@1223theone:

"I want a dress for my daughter's first birthday."

@not_the_typical:

"Please, I’ve been online trying to look for a mini skirt like this. Can you cater for a small waist and wide hips?"

@BlaaiThreat:

"This is some serious talent. All the best to you."

@SthembiD:

"I love the skirt."

@MfanuyedwaS:

"This is beautiful."

“This is so legendary”: Attorney turns heads after wearing a ‘rebellious’ outfit at supreme court

In another fashion related story, Briefly News previously reported on Isaac Ssemakadde who is an attorney who likes to think of himself as a 'legal rebel'. And if his latest pictures are anything to go by, he is definitely living by his name. This Ugandan resident is showing just how rebellious he can be after rocking a killer look at the supreme court. He shared the images online and now he is breaking the internet.

Isaac's post has received close to 6000 likes and 500 retweets in under a day. In the pictures you can see the unconventional lawyer wearing a double-breasted suit, a big white bow-tie, a flamboyant coat and army boots.

Speaking to one of his followers about how he feels wearing the outfit, he says:

"They are so comfortable, so soothing. You could stand up & speak until until!"

Source: Briefly.co.za