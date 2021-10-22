An incredibly strong woman has taken to Twitter to share with the world that she has been cancer-free for three years

Zama Nxumalo was fighting a battle with cervical cancer but she came out triumphant and she is now celebrating her victory

Saffas have come out in big support of the good news and they are making her post go viral with over 40 000 likes

A South African woman recently posted a truly inspiring story on her Twitter account and it's receiving huge attention across the country. Zama Nxumalo shared that she has been cancer-free for the past three years. Her exact anniversary was on Thursday, 21 October.

Looking healthy and iridescent, Zama is living her best life after beating cancer. Image: Zama Nxumalo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

On her profile, the strong woman describes herself as a 'cervical cancer warrior'. It also states that she is a qualified teacher, nail technician and the owner of Legend gowns, which specialises in graduation regalia.

After Zama shared her post, people from around Mzansi are sending her words of admiration and well wishes. It has received phenomenal attention with over 40 000 likes and close to 3 000 retweets and the numbers are increasing by the second.

Take a look for yourself:

Celebrations are well underway

@LinganiSisa:

"Wow, God is great, I am also two years, three months cancer-free."

@Sylvestree5:

"It's amazing what God can give when all is lost. Take care and keep doing what you did to be cancer-free. Lost my dad to cancer, I saw the devastation of it."

@jackal_ntuli:

"God is great."

@lungani_ndumiso"

"Congratulations MaKhumalo, may you live to see the next 30 years cancer-free."

@SDF18751314:

"The power of belief is greater than anything, you are an inspiration. God bless you even more ngwaneso."

